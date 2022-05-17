BNSF tweaks attendance rules
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — BNSF railroad is tweaking its strict new attendance policy. But unions that have challenged the rules that took effect in...panhandlepost.com
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — BNSF railroad is tweaking its strict new attendance policy. But unions that have challenged the rules that took effect in...panhandlepost.com
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 1