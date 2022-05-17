Local company gets Holmes county road project

A member of the Smithville Police Department has been fired. The decision to fire officer Daniel Yarnell came at Tuesday night’s village council meeting, a little more a week after he was placed on administrative leave for reportedly lying about his previous job with the police department in Canal Fulton. Smithville’s Interim Police Chief Warren Caskey recommended that council fire Yarnell after it came to light that he was allegedly forced to resign from his position in Canal Fulton, a claim that Yarnell denies. Yarnell, who joined Smithville’s department in March of 2020, says he plans on pursuing legal action, citing wrongful termination.
