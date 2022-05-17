ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

Local company gets Holmes county road project

 2 days ago

The Holmes County Commissioners accepted the bid from Melway Paving Company and awarded a $267,648 contract to...

Orrville says yes to public fireworks

The City of Orrville has approved an ordinance allowing residents to set off fireworks around the fourth of July. Starting July 1st, Ohio law gives cities the choice on whether they want to let that happen. After also discussing it with the Orrville Fire Department, Council agreed to limit public fireworks to July 3, 4 and 5 as well as the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday before and after the Fourth of July holiday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 a.m.
ORRVILLE, OH
Orrville Chamber of Commerce President to retire

The Orrville Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new President. The Orrville Chamber board has announced that Lori Reinbolt has decided to retire as President and CEO effective July 15. A search for her replacement has already begun.
ORRVILLE, OH
Smithville fires police officer, citing dishonesty

A member of the Smithville Police Department has been fired. The decision to fire officer Daniel Yarnell came at Tuesday night’s village council meeting, a little more a week after he was placed on administrative leave for reportedly lying about his previous job with the police department in Canal Fulton. Smithville’s Interim Police Chief Warren Caskey recommended that council fire Yarnell after it came to light that he was allegedly forced to resign from his position in Canal Fulton, a claim that Yarnell denies. Yarnell, who joined Smithville’s department in March of 2020, says he plans on pursuing legal action, citing wrongful termination.
SMITHVILLE, OH
Ryan Day gets extension and raise from OSU

Ohio State plans to hike Ryan Day’s annual salary to $9.5 million as part of a two-year contract extension that will put him among the nation’s highest-paid college football coaches. Day’s raise makes him the latest coach to crack $9 million per year, putting him in company with Alabama’s Nick Saban and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and in line with recent megadeals given to Michigan State’s Mel Tucker and LSU’s Brian Kelly. In three seasons, Day has led the Buckeyes to a 34-4 record, including 23-1 in the Big Ten.
COLUMBUS, OH

