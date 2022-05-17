Local company gets Holmes county road project

The City of Orrville has approved an ordinance allowing residents to set off fireworks around the fourth of July. Starting July 1st, Ohio law gives cities the choice on whether they want to let that happen. After also discussing it with the Orrville Fire Department, Council agreed to limit public fireworks to July 3, 4 and 5 as well as the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday before and after the Fourth of July holiday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 a.m.

