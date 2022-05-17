Sheriff Seeks Identity For Burglary Suspects At St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen

Annapolis Police say they found an accomplice, to this past Wednesday’s armed robbery of the Wells Fargo Branch in the Bay Ridge Shopping Center. Police reportedly tracked the movements of the rental car that the masked man was driven away in. The Baltimore Sun reports, that charging papers identified the accomplice as 38-year-old Pedro Unseld Nguyen, of Annapolis. Police say that the robber made away with $400.00 from Wells Fargo. Nguyen is being held in the Jennifer Road Detention Center on $100,000 bail. He’s been assigned a public defender and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15 in Annapolis District Court. The police investigation into the masked bandit continues.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO