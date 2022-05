As you'd expect, the ShiftCam Traditional 10x Macro ProLens has a very specific purpose: to take macro photos. And unless that's all you want it for, it's not very useful. That's not to say you shouldn't buy it – if you want to test the waters of macro photography without investing in an expensive lens for your main camera, you can get a feel for the practice with this lens. I was really impressed with the quality of the photos, the in-focus areas were pin-sharp, and unlike when you use a phone's portrait mode the blurred areas looked "real".

