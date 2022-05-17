ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet adoption Tuesday: Meet Sally

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
Meet Sally! Sally and her sister Sue are 3-month-old pups at the Humane Society of West Michigan (HSWM) looking for forever homes.

Sally is a friendly girl who loves people.

If you are interested in adopting Sally or Sue, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan’s website.

FOX 17

The Humane Society of West Michigan recently took in five doodles rescued from a backyard breeder in Alabama.

The humane society says the five doodles arrived in horrible care with matted fur, covered in their feces and were scared.

The humane society got them groomed and into foster homes. If you are interested in adopting one of the doodles, keep an eye on the Humane Society of West Michigan’s website to see when they will be available.

HSWM offers a variety of Summer Camps for kids of all ages and interests, from My First Pet, which teaches kids about how to care for and interact kindly with their first pet, to ‘FUN’draising, which teaches campers how to fundraise for pets in need! Each camp includes games, crafts, animal time, and more! Your child will learn so much about animals and have a fun-filled experience that will be with them for a lifetime. The summer camps run from June to August.

You can learn more about the camps and register to attend on the HSWM website.

Fowling Warehouse is hosting a Puppy Paw-ty this weekend, and you are invited!

The Puppy Paw-ty is happening on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

At the Paw-ty, you’ll have the chance to meet adoptable pups. In addition to playing with the pups, Fowling Warehouse will also be collecting donations for the pets in the care of the HSWM.

Anyone who gives an on-site donation will receive a free unlimited walk-in open play pass.

There will be a drop box upon entry for much-needed items such as canned dog food and canned kitten food.

