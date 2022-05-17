Police arrest 26-year-old man for murder of woman at Kan. home
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a murder in Lawrence. Just before 7:30p.m. Monday, police responded...salinapost.com
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a murder in Lawrence. Just before 7:30p.m. Monday, police responded...salinapost.com
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0