Lawrence, KS

Police arrest 26-year-old man for murder of woman at Kan. home

Salina Post
5 days ago
 5 days ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a murder in Lawrence. Just before 7:30p.m. Monday, police responded...

Salina Post

KBI: Man wounded in Kansas officer-involved shooting

GEARY COUNTY - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in Junction City, according to a media release from the agency. Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, a female subject called 911 to report that a man was...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Suspect Charged After Woman Shot Dead Near Kansas City Police Central Patrol

This week the KCMO homicide count moved past last year's historic total. Moreover, this reaction from our blog community resonates . . . "There goes the theory that police stations prevent crime or spur economic development. Although, this is sample 1,044. Sad that these criminals just don't care. They murder anywhere. No limits."
KANSAS CITY, MO
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
Family of Kansas City homicide victim pleads for answers

The family of Aaron Eichelberger is pleading for answers after he was killed in Kansas City last weekend. On Saturday, they remembered the 42-year-old father of five and called for justice. Eichelberger’s family held a balloon release at Maple View Park in Grandview. Police say Eichelberger was shot last...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT

One person dead from early morning crash

TOPEKA (KSNT)— Topeka Police Department is investigating an accident that resulted in one person dead this morning. When police arrived on scene, the person was found next to the vehicle on the ground. They were pronounced dead on the scene. 28th and Adams is the location. Police are still...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

KC-area man admits making counterfeit driver’s licenses

KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City-area man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a fraud scheme that utilized the stolen identities of Johnson County, Kansas, government employees to make fraudulent purchases, according to the United State's Attorney. Michael B. Becher, 40, Raytown, Mo. pleaded guilty before...
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime
Salina Post

14-year-olds among 6 charged in Kan. park shooting death

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor says he wants to try four 14-year-olds as adults in the shooting death of a Missouri man. They are among six teenagers charged in juvenile court with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Marco Cardino, of Smithville, Missouri. The two other...
OLATHE, KS
Salina Post

Lindsborg woman arrested in connection to Missouri theft case

NEVADA, Mo. - A 38-year-old Lindsborg woman with multiple active warrants in Kansas is in custody in connection to a theft case in Deerfield, Mo. Deerfield, Mo., is located in southwestern Missouri on U.S. Highway 54 between Nevada, Mo., and Fort Scott, Kan. On Thursday, the Vernon County Sheriff's Office...
NEVADA, MO
Salina Post

Kan. man accused of terroristic threat in Missouri

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a wanted Kansas man on multiple charges in Missouri. On Wednesday, police arrested 25-year-old Alexzander S. Green of Atchison, on a Boone County Missouri warrant, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is being held without bond for alleged terroristic threat, felony harassment...
MISSOURI STATE
Salina Post

Salina police officer recognized during KLETC graduation

Twenty new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on May 20th at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Officer Daniel Harshbarger of the Rose Hill Police Department was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Sheriff Jack Laurie of the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Turenne, KLETC Senior Instructor of Police, was the Class Coordinator for the 293rd Basic Training Class.
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Road rage led to fatal Kan. grocery store parking lot gunfight

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the fatal gunfight in a store parking lot in Lawrence have identified the men who died as 22-year-old Zachary Michael Sutton and 53-year-old Monty Ray Amick, both of Lawrence, according to police department spokesperson Kim L. Murphree. Investigators believe the initial interaction between the...
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

Police: Mother was selling meth near kids in her Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after an arrest. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3600 Block of SW 9th Street in Topeka related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. While...
TOPEKA, KS
bethanyclipper.com

Felon arrested on firearms, parole violation charges

Bethany, MO: A Cameron man, who was on parole following a conviction for involuntary manslaughter, was arrested on May 10 on several felony counts including the possession of a defaced firearm. Bethany Police Officer Eric Rimmer arrested Elijah C. Mandich, 21, at the Casey’s General Store on 41st Street on...
BETHANY, MO
Salina Post

KC oks settlement for arrests during George Floyd protests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City officials have approved a new ordinance that clarifies when people may witness or record police officers' actions without being arrested. The Kansas City Council on Thursday approved the ordinance to settle a federal lawsuit filed by three women who were arrested during racial injustice protests in the city in 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
