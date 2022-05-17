1 Dead, 1 Arrested After Stabbing In Northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man died after a stabbing in northern Minnesota Saturday night.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a “medical situation” at a home on Waboose Trail Northwest in Pike Bay Township just after 9:30 p.m.
They found a man with a stab wound and began applying first aid. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the stabbing. That man also required medical attention, the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities did not identify either man. The stabbing is under investigation.
