Man charged in Manchester stabbing

MANCHESTER — Police have charged a local man with first-degree assault in connection with a fight Monday night.

According to police, officers arrested Earl Hairston, 20, shortly after responding to the fight at 20-22 Thompson Road around 11:45 p.m. He was held on a $500,000 bond and was to appear in court today.

Police said when they responded they found a 33-year-old man in the parking lot of the building, suffering what appeared to be a stab wound to the eye. The man was bleeding heavily and was transported to Hartford Hospital. He remained at the hospital this morning in critical but stable condition, police said.

Officers spoke with a witness, who reported seeing the victim fighting with another man in the parking lot. Hairston was identified as a suspect in the altercation and officers quickly located him, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Manchester police at 860-645-5500.