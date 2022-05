The music world has lost another great as The Black Dahlia Murder singer Trevor Strnad has died at the age of 41. The news was delivered by the band on their social media with a statement that reads as follows: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him. A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show."

