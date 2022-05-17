ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

615 new COVID cases in Maine, no additional deaths

By WABI News Desk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaine (WABI) - 615 newly recorded cases of coronavirus according to the Maine CDC. No new...

COVID-19 hospitalizations on the decline in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine continue to decrease. The Maine CDC says 205 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down nine from Saturday. 22 people are in critical care, that’s down five. One person remains on a ventilator. More than 1,700 new...
Trial in Maine triple homicide to start, could last 2 weeks

MACHIAS, Maine (AP) - Jury selection for the trial of a man charged in the shooting deaths of three people in Maine is set to begin soon, and the trial could extend into next month. The attorney for Thomas Bonfanti of Northfield said his client’s trial could last two weeks....
Maine moose survey finds record high death rate from ticks

MONSON, Maine (AP) - Infestations of ticks contributed to a record high death rate for young moose tracked by wildlife managers in rural Maine. Maine Public reports on Wednesday that the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife collared 70 moose calves in remote parts of the state last winter and 60 of them had died by the beginning of May.
National organization helping bring dignity, hope to Maine foster youth

Maine (WABI) - A national organization with a local footprint is looking to provide some happiness for Maine’s foster children. Comfort Cases is a Maryland-based nonprofit that provides backpacks full of clothes, toiletries, a book and a stuffed animal for foster youth. It all started after the founder saw...
State of Maine flag with historic journey presented to Gov. Mills

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A piece of Maine returns home after its various destinations including the international space station. “As governor, it is my great honor to accept this flag,” Gov Mills said. The flag was originally brought to the Nasa Johnson space center in Houston by Derrick Porter,...
Aroostook County woman found safe after Silver Alert was issued

HAMMOND, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say 69-year-old Joan Loendorf of Hammond has been safely located. Police were asking for help finding Loendorf after she walked away from her home in Aroostook County Saturday night.
Communities in Maine, New Jersey grieve tragic loss of Levi Caverly of Union

UNION, Maine (WABI) - Hurt and shock are very real. Those are the words of a Union father grieving with his family over the loss of their son, 18-year-old Levi Caverly.We’re learning more about the tragic accident earlier this week when he died on a beach in New Jersey from some of the community members who live there.
COVID-19 Cases Are Up 60 Percent Across Northeast, Even More In Delaware, New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – The FDA authorized COVID booster shots for children ages 5 to 11. This comes as cases are again surging, especially in the Northeast. Cases are up 60% across the U.S. and because home testing is so widespread, it’s now estimated the actual number of COVID cases is five times higher than the official count. COVID’s spring surge has moved into high gear across the Northeast. Locally over the past two weeks, Pennsylvania has had a 60% increase in COVID cases, New Jersey is up 66% and Delaware has a 131% jump in infections. “I think part of the problem...
New COVID-19 therapeutics now available at Giant, Martins

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – COVID-19 therapeutics, specifically Molnupiravir and/or Paxlovid, are now available at all GIANT and Martin’s in-store pharmacies throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. These COVID-19 medications must be prescribed by a healthcare provider. The therapeutics will be free of charge regardless of insurance status, and are the only orally administered products to […]
CDC warns of rising COVID risk in Iowa

For the first time in two months, an Iowa county has a high level of community risk for COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Poweshiek County has that distinction, due to a combination of its infection and hospitalization rates that the CDC uses to characterize the threat of infection. It […] The post CDC warns of rising COVID risk in Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Rare northern Michigan twister kills 1, injures more than 40

GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — A rare northern Michigan tornado tore through a small community on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring more than 40 others as it flipped vehicles, tore roofs from buildings and downed trees and power lines. The twister hit Gaylord, a city of about...
Maine Army National Guard soldiers sent off to Poland

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - 80 Maine Army National Guard soldiers are heading off for deployment to Poland. The University of Maine hosted a sendoff ceremony for the 120th Regional Support Group. “It’s an amazing team that we’re sending over, handpicked, and many volunteers that wanted to go because of the...
How Long Do I Need to Quarantine If I Test Positive for COVID-19?

With COVID-19 cases rising in Massachusetts and most of the state now considered high risk for community transmission, it may be time to revisit quarantine guidance. What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19? The latest virus quarantine guidance, as posted on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health...
Yes, there's another COVID wave in Michigan. But is this one different?

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Michigan, and this time case numbers aren’t a very good indicator of of the spread. Those numbers are rising, but University of Michigan virologist and infectious disease physician Dr. Adam Lauring says that due to the prevalence of rapid home tests, there are likely many more cases than reported. One indicator is the statewide test positivity rate, which is now averaging above 16%.
Sununu pledges to veto New Hampshire 'parental bill of rights' legislation

(The Center Square) – Gov. Chris Sununu is pledging to veto a controversial proposal to create a "parental rights" law requiring schools to notify parents if their child questions their gender identity. Earlier this week, House and Senate leaders took steps to advance the previously stalled legislation. Lawmakers are...
CDC recommends masks in 16 Michigan counties due to rising COVID cases

FLINT, Mich - 16 Michigan counties are now in the red indicating high transmission levels of COVID-19. The following counties are in that high risk:. Genesee, Saginaw, Bay, Midland and Shiawassee County are now all in the medium transmission level. CDC Guidelines for medium COVID spread:. The CDC says to...
