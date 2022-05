CINCINNATI — Thousands of people are also still without power Friday morning. The two rounds of storms created a very busy overnight and morning for Duke Energy crews. There are currently thousands of outages reported, almost split evenly on both sides of the river. On the Ohio side, Hamilton and Clermont counties have the most outages. Campbell and Kenton counties in northern Kentucky have been the hardest hit.

HAMILTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO