ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slatington, PA

Slatington driver in Lehigh crash

Times News
 5 days ago

A Slatington driver was involved in a one-vehicle crash at 4:59 p.m. on May 6 along South Krocks...

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times News

Police report hit-and-run crashes

State police reported on two hit-and-run crashes investigated by troopers. • State police at Lehighton reported on May 16 at 12:56 p.m. a crash occurred at the intersection of Trachsville Hill Road and Pohopoco Drive in Towamensing Township, Carbon County. Troopers said Franklin E. Althouse, 32, of Palmerton, was driving...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Child treated after fall in Tamaqua

Emergency personnel responded to a report of a pediatric high fall Sunday morning in Tamaqua. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. in the 100 block of West Broad street. The victim was treated at the scene by members of the Tamaqua ambulance and Lehighton paramedics before being transported to the Lehigh Valley Hospital trauma center in Allentown. Tamaqua police are investigating the incident.
TAMAQUA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Palmer police, firefighters injured as they battle flames to rescue hurt driver

Palmer Township police and firefighters were injured Saturday night as they battled flames to rescue a driver hurt in a two-vehicle crash. A crash with people trapped was reported at 9:25 p.m. Saturday on Main Street, west of Vanburen Road, township police said. As emergency personnel were responding to the crash scene, township police and fire learned a male was trapped in a burning vehicle.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

Stolen Vehicle Involved in a Crash, Say Pennsylvania State Police

WEST BRADFORD TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station say they are investigating a traffic collision involving a stolen vehicle. Authorities state that on May 16, 2022, Troopers made contact with the owner of a 2012 black Nissan Rogue, license plate JBT3267, which was involved in a crash. After contacting the registered owner, a 57-year-old man from Downingtown, Troopers determined the involved vehicle was stolen. The registered owner conveyed that he had last seen the vehicle the night before and did not know it was stolen.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lower Macungie Township, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Macungie, PA
City
Slatington, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Accidents
Slatington, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lehigh County, PA
City
Fogelsville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lehigh County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lower Macungie Township, PA
skooknews.com

Teen Reported Missing from Schuylkill County

A teen from Schuylkill County has been reported missing. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, a 16 year old female went missing from East Brunswick Township, near New Ringgold overnight Friday into Saturday. Troopers say the teen was last seen in her home on Hope Avenue around 8:30pm,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident
LehighValleyLive.com

9 vehicles involved in crash that shut Route 22 East in Lehigh County, police say

Nine vehicles were involved in the crash late Thursday afternoon that shut Route 22 East for a couple of hours in South Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. There were no life-threatening injuries and those who were hurt were treated at the scene by Cetronia Ambulance and taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township for treatment, Trooper Nathan Branosky told lehighvalleylive.com.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon man given prison term or unauthorized use of auto

A Carbon County man was sentenced to a county prison term on Thursday after pleading guilty to a charge of authorized use of a motor vehicle. Stephen Richard Lassell Jr., 32, of Lehighton, was sentenced by Judge Joseph J. Matika to serve 9 to 23 months in prison on the charge.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Student brings steak knife to school

A Schuylkill County teen has been charged with bringing a steak knife to his school. State police at Schuylkill Haven said an 18-year-old male from Ashland, a student at the Schuylkill Intermediate School along Maple Avenue, in Norwegian Township, was charged for the incident on May 10. Troopers responded to...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Newswatch 16

Fisherman found dead in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — A death investigation is underway in the Poconos after the body of a man was found in a stream Saturday afternoon. According to the coroner, an 81-year-old man from Philadelphia was found dead near the area of Paradise Trail and Stites Mountain Road near Stroudsburg around noon.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man found overdosing during search warrant in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - Police executed a search warrant in Easton on Friday morning, following a two-week long investigation. The Easton Police Department, under the authority of the Northampton County Drug Task Force, and members of Easton’s Special Response Unit executed the search warrant in the 200 block of Cattell Street.
EASTON, PA
Times News

Lehighton police chief weighs in on 33 years

Chief Brian Biechy served his final day with the Lehighton Borough Police Department on April 26 after 33 years on the job. Biechy graduated from Northampton High School and moved on to Northampton Community College, earning an associate degree. “In high school, I was vo-tech,” Biechy said. “I enjoyed it,...
LEHIGHTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy