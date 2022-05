The Kevin Cummings Memorial Golf Outing was created and more than 130 golfers at McGregor Links couldn't have asked for better weather on Friday. Cummings was 65 years old when he died. He had moved back home after retiring from a successful career at Disney. His athletic achievements were impressive. A three sport star at Saratoga Springs High School and a football player at UMass. Money raised from the golf outing, auction items as well as donations, will go towards an annual scholarship for a student-athlete at Saratoga High in Kevin Cummings' name.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO