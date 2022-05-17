ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandiyohi County, MN

Ground broken for Kandiyohi County broadband project

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Spicer MN-) Charter Communications, Inc. and Kandiyohi County yesterday announced a $800,000 agreement that will bring gigabit internet connectivity to more than 170 rural, unserved homes and small businesses across the county. The agreement, which includes nearly $240,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding secured by the county,...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

Third candidate files for Kandiyohi County Sheriff, setting up August primary show down

(Willmar MN-) There is going to be a primary election in August for Kandiyohi County Sheriff. On Friday, Deputy Dan Burns filed to run for the office, joining current sheriff Eric Holien who filed Wednesday, and Deputy Eric Tollefson who filed Tuesday. Those three will face off against each other in the state primary August 9th, and the top two vote-getters will face each other in the general election November 8th. Also filing Friday was Fernando Alvarado of Willmar, who will be challenging incumbent Senator Andrew Lang in newly-formed Senate District 16. Vicki Davis of Willmar Friday filed for reelection to her Willmar Ward 2 City Council seat.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Dollar General rejected in Bird Island

(Bird Island MN-) According to The Renville County Register, The Bird Island City Council has rejected a Dollar General Store. A company called The Overland Group offered to buy land south of Highway 212 and east of 1st Street in Bird Island for construction of a Dollar General, but the council this week voted unanimously to reject it, saying it would have a negative effect on Bird Island Business. They also noted there are already Dollar Generals in nearby Hector and Olivia.
BIRD ISLAND, MN
willmarradio.com

29th Annual "Relay for Life" Chippewa & Yellow Medicine Counties

You are invited to the 29th annual Relay for Life of Chippewa/Yellow Medicine Counties. Friday, May 20th, at Smith Park in Montevideo beginning at 5:00 p.m. through 11:00 p.m. Relay for Life® is the American Cancer Society’s signature activity. It offers everyone in their community an opportunity to participate in the fight against cancer. Teams of people have campsites at Smith Park and take turns walking or running around the path. Each team is asked to have a representative on the track at all times during the event.
MONTEVIDEO, MN
willmarradio.com

Flags at half-staff Friday to honor Ryan Erickson

(St. Paul, MN) -- Flags are flying at half-staff in Minnesota today (Friday) in honor and remembrance of a firefighter who died when severe storms hit Kandiyohi County. Blomkest firefighter Ryan Erickson died May 12th when a large grain bin was blown over and fell on him. Sixty-three-year-old Erickson was preparing to leave his farm near Lake Lillian and monitor the severe thunderstorms. The order from Governor Walz says, “Ryan Leif Erickson was a dedicated firefighter and previous fire chief who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues.” The funeral for Erickson is at 1:30 this afternoon at the Refuge Church in Willmar.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Waite Park, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
County
Kandiyohi County, MN
Kandiyohi County, MN
Government
City
Spicer, MN
Spicer, MN
Government
willmarradio.com

Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson takes leave of absence

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Hennepin County Sheriff is taking a paid leave of absence. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson will be taking an indefinite leave for health issues. Sheriff Hutchinson announced earlier this year he will not be seeking another term in office after a drunk driving crash conviction last year. Chief Deputy Tracey Martin will serve in charge of the Sheriff's Office in Hutchinson's absence.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Stearns County Master Gardener Plant Sale

8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. (or sooner if sold out) UMN Extension Master Gardener grown plants with planting advice on each tagEasy-care Perennials, Annuals, Houseplants, Native Plants, Veggies, Specialty Tomatoes, Herbs & moreExtension Master Gardener Volunteers available to answer questions. Funds raised go to support the Extension Master Gardener programming...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Good Samaritan Society closing 3 facilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Two other Good Samaritan Society locations will be closing along with the Lennox facility. In a statement to KELOLAND News, Good Samaritan Society vice president of operations Aimee Middleton says the skilled nursing and assisted living location in Clear Lake will close as will one Good Samaritan Society in Newell, Iowa. The Lennox and Newell, Iowa facilities will consolidate with nearby nursing home locations.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Jorgensen
willmarradio.com

Big crowd says goodbye to Ryan Erickson

A large crowd attended the funeral of Ryan Erickson of rural Blomkest Friday afternoon at The Refuge Church in Willmar. The 63-year-old volunteer firefighter was killed May 12th when he was crushed by a grain silo pushed over by strong winds as he was getting ready to do storm spotting. One of the speakers at the funeral was his brother, Ross, who said Ryan lived the exact amount of days God had planned for him, and God has a plan for everyone. But getting to heaven is the ultimate goal. After the funeral, a long caravan of fire trucks from around the region accompanied Erickson's hearse to the cemetery near Blomkest.
WILLMAR, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Alexandria storm damage as it happens from a dashcam

(Alexandria, MN)--Some dramatic video was captured by David Bartlow as he was driving in Alexandria last Thursday, May 12th. Both straight-line winds and a tornado were reported in the Alexandria area which caused considerable damage across the city and beyond.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
willmarradio.com

Big crowd, fire trucks expected at funeral for Ryan Erickson

(Willmar MN-) Firefighters and first responders from around the region are expected to attend the funeral in Willmar Friday for Ryan Erickson of Blomkest. The 63-year-old fire fighter was killed last week when extremely strong winds blew a grain silo on top of him as he prepared to do weather-spotting. Willmar Fire Chief Frank Hanson says he knew Erickson as a friend, colleague and mentor...
WILLMAR, MN
fox9.com

Watch: Motorists dodge hail as storm rolls through Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A storm that rolled through the Twin Cities on Thursday afternoon dumped quarter-sized hail in Minneapolis and St. Paul, prompting motorists to take cover under an overpass on Interstate 94 in St. Paul. The hailstorm came as the area was under a severe thunderstorm...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Networks#Broadband Internet#American Rescue Plan Act#Ne
Axios Twin Cities

A $250 million Edina project is under construction

A more than $250 million mixed-use project in Edina is underway after crews last week began demolishing a former U.S. Bank office building at 70th and France.Details: Developers Mortenson and Orion Investments will eventually build a 24-story, 267-unit luxury apartment tower, a 275,000-square-foot office/commercial building, a new U.S. Bank branch, and street-level retail space. Catch up fast: The developers asked for, and received, a $22 million city subsidy package from the formation of a new tax-increment financing district. That money will go toward infrastructure, a public plaza, art and a 668-stall parking ramp that can be used by the public. The subsidy, in one of the wealthiest ZIP codes in the metro, stirred complaints from residents. Mortenson development executive Brent Webb told Nick that the parking ramp will serve as district parking, which could help spur more development in the area. What's ahead: The developers are working to complete the new U.S. Bank branch first before demolishing the rest of the site for the apartments and office space. That phase is expected to begin early next year, with completion in 2024, Webb said.
EDINA, MN
fox9.com

Numerous kayakers rescued from Minnesota river in 24 hours

(FOX 9) - In two separate incidents over a 24-hour span, five total kayakers have now encountered trouble on the Sauk River in Stearns County amid strong currents from recent heavy rainfall. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office on Sunday rescued two kayakers who flipped their kayaks in the river and...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJON

Body of Missing U of M Student Recovered from Mississippi River

MINNEAPOLIS -- The body of a missing University of Minnesota student has been recovered. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the body found in the Mississippi River on Wednesday as 19-year-old Austin Retterath. He was reported missing on May 8th. The...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND TV

Minnesota Court of Appeals rules in Vossen’s competency hearing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old Sioux Falls man suspected in a 1974 murder in Minnesota will not have to go to trial. This week, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled that Algene Vossen is not physically or mentally fit to go to trial for the brutal killing of an elderly woman.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
myklgr.com

Human Bone Found In Minnesota River Determined To Be Nearly 8,000 Years Old

A bone found in the Minnesota River last autumn is human and nearly 8,000 years old, according to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the bone was found by a pair of kayakers south of Sacred Heart in September 2021. It was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, which determined the bone came from a human.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy