(CARMI) The investigation continues into a fatal single vehicle traffic crash that occurred at 5:15 this past Monday afternoon along Interstate 64 near the Wayne City exit in Wayne County. The District 19 State Police say 41 year old Brian Jones from Georgetown, Ohio, was westbound on I-64 in a construction zone when for unknown reasons his semi-truck hit the concrete bridge barrier multiple times, left the highway, struck a tree, and overturned. Jones was pronounced deceased at the scene. The westbound lanes of I-64 at the crash site were closed for near 12 hours and did not reopen until early Tuesday morning.

WAYNE COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO