"Please continue to say her name, show her face. Continue to do that. We can't forget her." Those words don't sound so different from the ones uttered by family and friends of Mickey Shunick in the summer of 2012, when Acadiana rallied together to locate the missing 21-year-old University of Louisiana at Lafayette student. That collective effort is what ultimately led to the arrest and conviction of Brandon Scott Lavergne for her murder and another previously unsolved murder more than a decade earlier.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO