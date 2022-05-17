ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how different stages of the rainy season bring unique impacts

By Meteorologist Lauren Hope
 5 days ago

Rainy season has officially arrived in southwest Florida. With 70 percent of our annual rainfall occurring during this time and hurricane season just around the corner, there are several ways to prepare. It’s important to know how different stages of the rainy season can bring unique threats.

When the rainy season begins, the threat for strong to severe storms tends to be higher toward the end of May through June. The biggest threats during this stage are heavy downpours, frequent lightning, impressive wind gusts, hail and even a tornado or waterspout.

The peak of the rainy season arrives from July through the beginning of September. Early to mid September also happens to be the peak of hurricane season. During this time, the rainy season’s severe weather threat actually decreases, however, other threats emerge. One of the main threats during this time can be seasonal river flooding, due to all the rainfall the region has accumulated throughout the wet season.

As the season winds back down by October, there tends to be higher rainfall variability. We may see an early season fall cold front that could increase rain chances. Sometimes, we may also experience tropical impacts this time of year. As we slowly transition into the end of the rainy season and hurricane season, rain chances during this time can be less consistent than the peak months.

Be sure to download the free NBC 2 Weather App so that you have a way to receive weather alerts throughout the rainy season.

