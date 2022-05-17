ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

I-40 crash leads police to Bellevue theft suspect

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A multi-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 40 Monday morning reportedly led to the arrest of a theft suspect.

According to Metro police, around 9:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the eastbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 200 for a crash involving several vehicles. When police ran 37-year-old William Conners’ information, they allegedly found out his driver’s license was revoked and that he had four outstanding warrants.

William Conners (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Suspect crashes after fleeing from MNPD sobriety checkpoint

Officials said last month, Conners was hired to do electrical work at a Bellevue home on Windsor Terrace Drive and stole $19,000 worth of items, including money and jewelry. Conners was allegedly referred for his work to the victim by a nearby resident. Police said the neighbor also had property stolen from their residence.

Conners is now faced with four felony theft charges.

