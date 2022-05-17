Governor Stitt Warns Tribes re: Setting Up “Abortion On-Demand” Clinics

Today, like most weekday mornings, there will be about a dozen women at various points in early pregnancy patiently waiting for their appointments at West Alabama Women’s Center , where we work. Some of them will be there for an aspiration abortion. Others will be waiting to see a nurse for bloodwork and counseling and to receive large glossy booklets of fetal images that the state requires they have in their possession for at least 48 hours before terminating a pregnancy. The afternoon will be even busier, with as many as 15 patients at a time coming to obtain the first pill of their medication abortions, as even more “first days” arrive for their time with the nurses, the “informed consent” materials, and the start of their 48-hour countdown, too.

