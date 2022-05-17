ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Governor Stitt Warns Tribes re: Setting Up “Abortion On-Demand” Clinics

By Sunrise Reporter
bartlesvilleradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kevin Stitt warned of Tribes setting up “abortion on-demand” clinics in an attempt to circumvent new Oklahoma laws banning abortion on Fox News Sunday morning while discussing abortion and the McGirt v. Oklahoma decision. The...

bartlesvilleradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mississippi governor defends law forcing incest survivors to carry babies to term: ‘It’s less than 1%’

Mississippi governor Tate Reeves has defended a state law that forces women and girls impregnated through incest to carry their babies to term.“Why is it acceptable in your state to force girls who are victims of incest to carry those children to term?” Mr Reeves was asked in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday.The governor answered by saying Mississippi had “a trigger law in place” that was passed in 2007, something that would come into effect if the Roe v Wade ruling gets overturned by the US Supreme Court.When Tapper asked the governor to “explain why” there...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
Deadline

Final Result Of Dr. Oz’s Bid For Republican Nomination In Race For PA Senate Seat May Take Weeks – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: When America fell asleep watching the election returns last night, Dave McCormick led Dr. Mehmet Oz 31.2% to 31.1% in the race to become the Republican nominee in the election for the Pennsylvania Senate seat being vacated by Pat Toomey. What a difference a day makes. Late today, those results had flipped, with Oz registering 31.2% and McCormick 31.1%. A New York Times tally had the lead at just over 1200 votes. Thousands of votes are outstanding — many of them mail in ballots — and, according to several reports, they could take...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Oklahoma Supreme Court#Us Supreme Court#Fox News#Oklahomans#The Native Nations#Tribal State#The Cherokee Nation
Washington Examiner

Abortion witness tells Congress men can get pregnant and have abortions

A witness who supports abortion rights during the House Judiciary Committee's abortion hearing Wednesday said she believes a person can choose what gender they identify as and that, therefore, men can get pregnant and have abortions. Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of the abortion advocacy group Avow Texas, was asked...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Independent

Louisiana governor opposes ‘patently unconstitutional’ bill to classify abortion as homicide

Louisiana’s anti-abortion Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards has announced his opposition to state legislation that would classify abortion as homicide and criminalise in vitro fertilization, miscarriages and some forms of contraception.The governor – who has signed several anti-abortion bills into law while in office, including a ban on abortion at six weeks of pregnancy – called the proposal from a Republican state legislator “problematic” and “patently unconstitutional.”On May 11, one day before the state’s House of Representatives will debate the bill, Governor Edwards told the Baton Rouge Rotary Club that state Rep Danny McCormick’s proposal goes in the “wrong...
POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Abortion has been common in the US since the 18th century -- and debate over it started soon after

State-by-state battles are heating up in the wake of news that the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to overrule landmark rulings - Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey - and remove constitutional protection for the right to get an abortion. Now, pro- and anti-abortion advocates are gearing up for a new phase of the abortion conflict. While many people may think that the political arguments over abortion now are fresh and new, scholars of women’s, medical and legal history note that this debate has a long history in the U.S. It began more than a century before Roe v. Wade,...
U.S. POLITICS
TIME

If Roe v. Wade Is Overturned, Our Clinic Will Stop Providing Abortions Immediately. But We Won't Shut Down

Today, like most weekday mornings, there will be about a dozen women at various points in early pregnancy patiently waiting for their appointments at West Alabama Women’s Center , where we work. Some of them will be there for an aspiration abortion. Others will be waiting to see a nurse for bloodwork and counseling and to receive large glossy booklets of fetal images that the state requires they have in their possession for at least 48 hours before terminating a pregnancy. The afternoon will be even busier, with as many as 15 patients at a time coming to obtain the first pill of their medication abortions, as even more “first days” arrive for their time with the nurses, the “informed consent” materials, and the start of their 48-hour countdown, too.
ALABAMA STATE
Shine My Crown

Tennessee Governor Signs Bill Making Mail-in Abortion Drugs Illegal

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a bill last week criminalizing abortion-inducing drugs delivered via mail. The bill, known as HB2416, increases criminal penalties for anyone distributing abortion medication through telehealth or mail. However, the patient provided with the abortion drugs will not face prosecution. “An individual who intentionally, knowingly, or...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy