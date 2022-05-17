Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint

Toronto Maple Leafrs forward Mitch Marner (16) warms up before playing the New Jersey Devils at Scotiabank Arena. Dan Hamilton, USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner was robbed at gunpoint Monday night in a parking lot. The right winger's car was stolen.

Just 48 hours after being eliminated from the NHL playoffs, Marner and a friend were at a movie theater in Toronto when three mask-wearing suspects – two with handguns and one with a knife – approached the car and told Marner that they wanted the vehicle.

"Go ahead and take it," Marner, 25, said according to Toronto Sun .

Toronto police shared a description of the event on their social media without naming Marner as the victim.

The Sun reported that Marner and his friends did not have a gun pointed directly at their heads and the suspects only wanted the Ranger Rover.

The three suspects are still at large.

"He's doing all right," an unnamed person who was on the scene told the Sun of Marner.

On Tuesday, the Maple Leafs released a statement to Global News Toronto confirming that Marner was the victim of the carjacking:

"We can confirm Mitch Marner was the unfortunate victim of a carjacking in Etobicoke on Monday evening," the team wrote. "He was unharmed in the incident and the Club and Mitch are thankful for Toronto Police Services' support. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Toronto Polices Services. TPS has asked that neither Mitch or the Club comment any further on the details of the incident as this is an ongoing investigation."

Wednesday, Marner released a statement thanking people "for all your positive messages over the last few days" and thanking the police.

"It was a scary situation to be in, but we're safe and doing well," he said.

