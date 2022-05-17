ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

What's sad isn't Phil Mickelson missing the PGA Championship. It's Mickelson himself | Opinion

By Nancy Armour, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Phil Mickelson’s absence will no doubt loom large over the PGA Championship . A year after his improbable win at Kiawah Island, this week would have been a celebration of that accomplishment and so many others in his career.

Instead of sadness at how far the most beloved golfer since Arnold Palmer has fallen, however, there should be a sense of relief. Bad as it’s been to see his image and reputation go up in flames from a distance, it would be far worse to see the blaze up close.

And that’s exactly what would have happened had Mickelson showed up at Southern Hills.

Waiver requests for the next event on the Saudi-backed tour , almost certain to be denied by the PGA Tour, are due Tuesday. That’s also the day that “Phil,” an unauthorized biography by longtime golf writer Alan Shipnuck that shows the craven and boorish side of the six-time major champion that the public rarely sees, is released.

Neither will show Mickelson in a positive light, and he will not be able to dodge the pointed questions whenever he does resurface. The more space he can put between himself and the revelations that undermine the Man of the People image he’s crafted so carefully all these years, the better.

JACK NICKLAUS: Golf icon turned down more than $100 million to be face of Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf

THE SHARK: Norman details severity of Mickelson's comments

STAY UP-TO-DATE: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

That’s a distance that cannot be measured in days or even weeks, mind you, but rather in months and major championships. He’s already missed the Masters and now the PGA . If Mickelson is smart, he won’t play the U.S. and British Opens, either.

That’s how corrosive the vile and selfish things Mickelson said, and were said about him in Shipnuck’s book, are.

“Mickelson’s future was unlimited,” Shipnuck wrote, “as long as he could avoid saying something stupid.”

Mickelson is hardly the first athlete who has turned out to be not what he seemed, his true self a disappointment to those who conflated athletic ability with moral character. What makes Mickelson’s fall so stunning was that he was so committed to the con.

For 30-some years now, he has presented himself as Every Man. With his goofy grin, a penchant for audacity that bordered on reckless and an endless patience for seemingly everyone who wanted an autograph, a ball or just a high five, he made fans feel special. Seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f4Vba_0fgp6bEf00
Phil Mickelson prepares to putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship, an event he won. David Yeazell, USA TODAY Sports

He was an entertainer as much as an athlete, and he gave everyone a front-row seat to his circus.

But like every show under the big top, it was as much illusion as it was reality.

According to Shipnuck’s book, Mickelson can be gracious and kind. He is generous with his tips for clubhouse attendants and waiters. He paid to retrofit the house of a casual acquaintance after he was paralyzed in a motorcycle crash. Upon hearing that fellow pro Ryan Palmer’s wife had been diagnosed with breast cancer, Mickelson immediately put Palmer in touch with the doctors who had treated his wife, Amy.

But Mickelson also can be immature and cruel, delighting in other’s failings and dredging up embarrassments years later. He is also ruthlessly calculating.

In Shipnuck’s book, Brandel Chamblee shares a story from early in Mickelson’s career of Mickelson blowing off a child who wanted an autograph, telling the boy he’d come back after his round.

“This little boy was crestfallen,” Chamblee recalled. “He wasn’t gonna wait around for six hours to ask again and they both knew it.”

“I’m not saying this to denigrate Phil, just to illustrate that it was strategic when he decided to start signing all those autographs,” Chamblee continued. “Because early in his career he didn’t sign a lot. I’m 99 percent sure it was strategic because Tiger (Woods) hated signing and pretty much refused to do it. Phil saw there was a void and decided he would be the superstar who signs for everyone.

“And that elevated the narrative surrounding Phil.”

That kind of cool self-interest helps explain what is Mickelson’s greatest sin: his involvement with LIV Golf Investments.

Mickelson defending his interest in the alternate tour by slamming the PGA Tour for its “obnoxious greed” is both hilarious and the height of hypocrisy. This, after all, is the multimillionaire who whined about the taxes he has to pay as a California resident. A man whose career earnings alone top $800 million.

Worse, though, is Mickelson’s cavalier attitude about throwing in with the Saudi royal family . He is well aware that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi killed and dismembered because Khashoggi was a vocal and unrelenting critic. He knows the Saudi government is repressive, particularly to women and members of the LGBTQ community.

But he considers it a small price to pay to bring the PGA Tour to heel. And further line his pockets, of course.

“They’re scary (expletives) to get involved with,” Mickelson told Shipnuck in a November phone call that didn’t become public until February. “Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.

“They’ve been able to get by with manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics because we, the players, had no recourse,” Mickelson added. “As nice a guy as (PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan) comes across as, unless you have leverage, he won’t do what’s right. And the Saudi money has finally given us that leverage.”

Ah yes. What’s a little murder and torture among friends when there’s golf to be played and money to be made!

There will come a day when Mickelson makes a sheepish return, apologizing and asking fans for forgiveness, and no doubt some will. He’s brought too much joy and entertainment for too many years for them to hold a grudge.

Others, however, will never be able to see Mickelson the same way. Their fun and folksy hero is anything but, and he does not have enough years left in his career to write a redemption story.

It's sad that Mickelson is missing the ultimate victory lap for his career this week. What’s even sadder is why, and who Mickelson has shown himself to be.

Follow USA TODAY Sports columnist Nancy Armour on Twitter @nrarmour.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What's sad isn't Phil Mickelson missing the PGA Championship. It's Mickelson himself | Opinion

Comments / 3

Related
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Scottie Scheffler has temper tantrum at PGA Championship

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler appeared to let his temper get the better of him during his opening round of the PGA Championship. It wasn't the start Scheffler was hoping or expecting and the reigning Masters champion said he was further back than he wanted after round one. The 25-year-old fired...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Has Tiger Woods just created a new nickname for Jordan Spieth?

Tiger Woods loves a good nickname. Afterall, he has ownership of the most iconic one in the sporting world. In case you didn't know, his late father Earl called him Tiger in honour of a fellow soldier and good friend. Woods, 46, always loves to needle competitors with nicknames of...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Watching Tiger Woods Struggle Today

Just like many fans around the golf world, Paige Spiranac hates seeing Tiger Woods struggle the way he is this Saturday. The all-time great golfer is clearly in some serious pain as he limps his way around the golf course at Southern Hills. "It’s hard watching Tiger be in so...
GOLF
The Independent

Tiger Woods withdraws from US PGA following his worst round at event

Tiger Woods withdrew from the US PGA Championship on Saturday evening, hours after recording his worst score in the event.Woods made the halfway cut with a shot to spare at Southern Hills, but struggled to a nine-over-par 79 in the third round.That left the 46-year-old 12 over par and tied for last among the 79 players to make the halfway cut and his subsequent withdrawal came as no surprise.Tiger Woods has withdrawn after Round 3 from the 2022 PGA Championship. pic.twitter.com/I4TiYAgvoM— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 21, 2022Tournament officials had announced while Woods was still on the course that he would...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus sued by Nicklaus Companies

18-time major winning legend Jack Nicklaus is being sued by Nicklaus Companies for breach of contract, tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty. As reported by Sports Illustrated, a complaint was filed by Nicklaus Companies to the Supreme Court against the Golden Bear on May 13. According to the complaint,...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Arnold Palmer
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
ClutchPoints

Greg Norman appears to justify murder in comments regarding Saudi Golf League

Greg Norman came under fire Wednesday after attempting to dodge questions regarding the murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Norman, who was discussing the upstart Saudi Golf League at a media event at the Centurion Club, where the LIV Invitational Series’ first event will be held, downplayed Khashoggi’s murder by simply stating, “we’ve all made mistakes,” via the Times UK.
PUBLIC SAFETY
golfmagic.com

Ian Poulter offers incredible gesture to upset golf fan at PGA Championship

Ian Poulter generously arranged for a spectator and her friends to gain access to the first round of the PGA Championship, after they were let down for their tickets. Poulter told the story on Instagram when he saw a lady upset in his hotel reception because her tickets hadn't arrived from the third party site they were purchased from.
GOLF
The Guardian

Switching PGA courses after mob rampage a success for all bar Trump

The violent scenes at the US Capitol last year led to the PGA taking its major tournament away from former president’s Bedminster course and awarding it to Southern Hills. The horrors associated with a violent mob rampaging around the US Capitol last year meant a subsequent decision relating to a golf tournament barely registered. Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course had been announced as the 2022 US PGA Championship’s host venue in 2014. With Trump caught in the middle of the Capitol storm, the PGA of America changed its plan, and Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma was the beneficiary at short notice.
TULSA, OK
The Spun

Tiger Woods Asked If He'll Withdraw From PGA Championship

On Saturday afternoon, Tiger Woods walked off the course after shooting one of the worst scores of his career. The entire field at Southern Hills felt the course's wrath today after it played relatively easy on Friday. Woods was one of the victims, shooting a nine-over, 79 on the day.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Saudi#The Pga Tour#Liv Golf
AOL Corp

Reports: ESPN's Sage Steele hit in face by Jon Rahm's tee shot at PGA Championship

ESPN anchor Sage Steele reportedly is recovering at home after she was apparently hit in the face by a drive from Jon Rahm at the PGA Championship on Thursday. Steele, who was at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to help with the network’s coverage of the second major championship of the season, has since traveled home to Connecticut, according to the New York Post. She won’t be part of any coverage through the rest of the tournament.
TULSA, OK
Golf.com

The advice from Tiger Woods that turned Justin Thomas into an elite shotmaker

TULSA, Okla. — For Justin Thomas, it all started with a simple question. Tiger Woods was on the other end. It was 2017 — JT was fresh off his first major championship victory — and the pair were playing together for the first time in competition at that year’s Hero World Challenge.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Nick Faldo Has 1 Piece Of Advice For Phil Mickelson

Legendary golfer turned TV analyst Nick Faldo has one piece of advice for controversial star Phil Mickelson. Mickelson, one of the most-popular players in PGA Tour history, withdrew from the PGA Championship this week. He didn't play in The Masters earlier this year, following his controversial comments on the Saudi League.
GOLF
Golf.com

Artsy ESPN camera shot of Tiger Woods putt agitates golf fans

It has become a familiar sight whenever Tiger Woods is on the scene at a golf tournament: herds of fans tracking his every swing, step and smile through the lenses of their phones. If you were watching the second round of the PGA Championship from Southern Hills on ESPN on...
GOLF
CBS DFW

Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship

Justin Thomas is a major champion when he least expected it.Thomas matched a PGA Championship record Sunday when he rallied from a seven-shot deficit at Southern Hills, and then saved his most exquisite shot-making for a three-hole playoff to defeat Will Zalatoris.He closed with a 3-under 67, matching the low score of a final round made difficult more by nerves than the wind. He seized control in the playoff with a 3-wood to 35 feet on the 301-yard 17th hole for a two-putt birdie.He tapped in for par and stood erect with a smile, a mixture of joy and disbelief."I...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Amanda Renner Reacts To Mito Pereira's Interview

Mito Pereira is leading the PGA Championship. The 27-year-old Chilean golfer is at 9-under for the tournament, heading into the final round on Sunday. Following Saturday's round, he spoke with CBS reporter Amanda Renner. "It's pretty awesome to hear ... It didn't feel real," Pereira said regarding his PGA Championship...
GOLF
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

479K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy