ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China Cutting People's Passports so They Can't Leave Country—Reports

By John Feng
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago

Chinese authorities have dismissed citizen reports about passport "clipping" and the seizure of green cards by border control, after the country's top immigration authority restricted travel in order to reduce inbound COVID cases.

Unverified reports emerged after China 's National Immigration Administration (NIA) announced a ban on "non-essential" foreign travel by Chinese citizens on May 12. The new policy was on top of already tight measures that regulated interprovincial travel in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.

Anecdotal accounts on Chinese social media websites reported increased scrutiny at ports of entry, including additional inquiries about the reasons for travel and the next planned exit. Earlier this month, one flyer who had returned from Bangkok said border officers in Guangzhou, in south China, were cutting the corners of Chinese passports, invalidating them in the process.

In other cases, travelers said green cards and other foreign residency permits were confiscated to discourage more travel, which the Chinese government has identified as among the activities that increases COVID transmission in China.

A May 10 report by Radio Free Asia quoted travelers who said passport clipping had happened throughout the pandemic, but the policy was now also affecting students who wished to study abroad.

The report quoted police in the central Chinese province of Hunan who said residents were asked to hand over their passports for safekeeping, to be returned "when the pandemic is over," in one of the more extreme examples of apparent zero-COVID enforcement.

Residents with clipped passports would need to apply for a new one in order to travel again, but China's immigration authority has issued a low number of the documents during the pandemic. Its nebulous definition of non-essential travel would appear to let local immigration authorities judge the necessity of individual cases.

Responding to what it called "disinformation in foreign media," the National Immigration Administration said on May 13 it was still providing services for necessary travel. It listed study, research, trade and seeking medical attention in the essential category.

"The wider public fully understands and has responded positively to the implementation of a strict entry and exit policy," the administration said, its statement noting that the change would effectively reduce the risk of reintroducing travelers who had been infected abroad.

Reports about China suspending the issuance of passports or cutting green cards to prevent departures were "distorting and smearing our entry and exit management policy," said the NIA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PWCSR_0fgp6ZQ500

Western governments faced several rounds of protest in the first months of the pandemic as citizens feared new emergency laws could be retained long after they were necessary.

In China, these concerns are manifested in ever-tightening oversight of the public as part of Beijing's zero-COVID approach. Renewed government efforts to rid the country of the virus for good are justifying new tools that could boost China's authoritarian control.

For two years, municipal governments have required health apps in order to use public transport or enter certain venues. This system of big-data processing is among the administrative tools that look set to stay after COVID.

Earlier this month, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and other top officials vowed to uphold the government's zero-COVID policy and oppose doubters .

The harsh lockdowns and isolation measures have come at a high social and economic cost , but they have tamped down infections in Shanghai, which reported three consecutive days of "social zero COVID"—no positive cases outside of those in quarantine—on Tuesday.

But the battle is far from over. Beijing continues to manage an Omicron outbreak that many hope won't necessitate a repeat of Shanghai's fate. Last Thursday, officials in the Chinese capital sought to dispel rumors that the city was on the verge of a lockdown.

Over the weekend, Chinese social media moved to censor images from China's prestigious Peking University, where students demonstrated against administrators who sought to impose new quarantine rules.

Elsewhere, there's increasing evidence that China is routinizing and institutionalizing its approach to COVID. On May 17, the northeast port city of Dalian started a citywide testing regime that will see men tested on Tuesdays, women on Thursdays and both groups on Saturdays.

By the end of the year, Chinese cities are expected to operate hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of permanent PCR testing sites throughout the country.

Comments / 13

Timothy Ho
5d ago

True thing happened in CCP , a trucker friend left in early April back to north east China for short visiting his only son, upon arriving in China airport , immigration officer took away his Chinese passport and cut his US resident green card. , He was warn by many of his trucker friends here in US that CCP PLA is in the middle of starting war against USA because of Taiwan and Japan. He seem very confident of going back just for short visit that he is a green card holder and CCP PLA will respect his visiting, who know upon arriving in China passport was taken away and destroy his green card. Now the only way to return to US is to swim and walk back to USA. Now he known the true colors of his beloved communism Xi Jin Peng policy of hate western .

Reply(2)
16
Guest Guest
5d ago

Bill gates is about to meet with the Chinese and so forth in about a week to discuss your health decisions from the outside of your clothing to what he decides goes in your body how is that for AmericaContact your representatives on this issueNo world health organization should ever trump your sovereignty!

Reply
7
Christine Abram
4d ago

it will be like that here soon. when the world health organisation takes over. Biden administration is going to give away us soverty to wow

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

'I want to die! No-one cares!' Desperate foreigner is dragged to the floor by hazmat-wearing officials as he tries to break through metal barriers in locked-down Shanghai

Harrowing footage has emerged of a desperate foreigner being detained by four hazmat-wearing officials in Shanghai during the Chinese city's strict Covid-19 lockdown. Evidence that Shanghai's month-long zero-Covid isolation has become almost unbearable for many of the city's 25 million people is coming out of the country on an almost daily basis on China's heavily censored internet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
MILITARY
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Passport#South China#Chinese#Covid#Nia#Radio Free Asia
Vice

North Korea ‘Sending Out SOS’ as It Admits Unnamed Disease Has Spread to 350,000 People

North Korea’s recently revealed COVID-19 outbreak may have already infected hundreds of thousands of people over the past month, according to the country’s state media. An article, published Friday by the country’s international broadcasting service the Voice of Korea, revealed that an “obscure febrile disease has been explosively spread and expanded on a nationwide scale since late April, producing more than 350,000 persons in a fever in a short time.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red

Video from the Chinese port-city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai shows the sky turned blood-red under thick layers of fog. Panic could be heard in the voices of the residents as they recorded the discoloured horizon, stirring apocalyptic fears. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
955K+
Followers
94K+
Post
834M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy