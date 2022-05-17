ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Man in critical condition after being stabbed in the eye in Manchester

By Jesse Leavenworth, Hartford Courant
 5 days ago
Man in critical condition after being stabbed in the eye in Manchester Hartford Courant/TNS

A man was in critical condition Tuesday after being stabbed in one eye late Monday, Manchester police said.

At about 11:45 p.m., officers responded to 20-22 Thompson Road for a report of a person stabbed and found the 33-year-old victim in the parking lot outside the building suffering. He was bleeding heavily and officers provided medical aid while gathering information on what happened, police spokesman Lt. Ryan Shea said Tuesday.

A witness reported seeing the victim and another man fighting in the parking lot. The suspect was identified as Earl Hairston, 20, of Manchester, Shea said. Hairston had fled into 20-22 Thompson Road, but officers quickly found him and arrested him without incident, Shea said.

The victim was at Hartford Hospital in critical but stable condition. Hairston was arrested on charges of first-degree assault and breach of peace. He was held on a $500,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 860-645-5500.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com

Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

