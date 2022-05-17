ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

All Americans can receive another set of free COVID-19 tests

By Justin Boggs
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nmyeN_0fgp6U0S00

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that all Americans can now receive a third round of free COVID-19 tests in the mail.

Here is how you can order a free COVID-19 test:

Visit COVIDTests.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.

Each household is eligible for up to eight additional tests. The newest round of COVID-19 tests is the third set of kits the government has offered.

The Biden administration said since January, nearly 70 million households have requested COVID-19 tests, with nearly 350 million shipped. The Biden administration said it has up to 500 million tests ready to ship.

Officials said that COVID-19 tests are generally delivered within 48 hours of ordering.

All tests distributed as part of this program are FDA-authorized at-home rapid antigen tests, officials said.

Here is when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using the tests:

  • If you begin having COVID-⁠19 symptoms like fever, sore throat, runny nose, or loss of taste or smell
  • At least 5 days after you come into close contact with someone with COVID-⁠19
  • When you’re going to gather with a group of people, especially those who are at risk of severe disease or may not be up to date on their COVID-⁠19 vaccines
Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Americans#Covid 19
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy