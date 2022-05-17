ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Diseased dolphins use muscles as energy source to survive, study suggests

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5vCA_0fgp6T7j00

Diseased dolphin populations use their muscles as an energy source to survive, new research suggests.

Researchers from the University of Aberdeen, Medical University of South Carolina, Georgia Institute of Technology and the Technical University of Denmark analysed the metabolism of dolphins as part of the study.

They compared the blood profile of diseased bottlenose dolphins with the blood profiles of healthy bottlenose dolphins from wild populations at Charleston Harbour and the Indian River Lagoon in the US.

The research found that dolphins in poorer health had lower levels of amino acids, the building blocks for muscles, and may use those building blocks to substitute the shortfall in energy they have to fight the disease.

Human activities can disrupt the foraging ability of these animals, reduce their food intake, and can impact how much energy they can invest in reproduction or growth

The study found that diseased dolphins may be put at an increasing risk of starvation due to man-made factors including tourism and shipping.

It is hoped that by increasing the understanding of dolphins’ physiology, conservationists can better assess how to mitigate the risks posed by human activity.

Dr Davina Derous from the University of Aberdeen’s School of Biological Sciences, said: “This study gives us vital insight into how diseased animals regulate their metabolism and how further impact by humans activities may cause even more issues to their health.

“Energy metabolism plays a key role in our ability to understand the consequences that human disturbances might have for the conservation of whale and dolphin species.

“Human activities can disrupt the foraging ability of these animals, reduce their food intake, and can impact how much energy they can invest in reproduction or growth. Predicting these ecological consequences is limited by our understanding of cetacean energy metabolism and what a healthy dolphin looks like.

“Human activities can impact the health of dolphins to such a degree that it can even lead to less offspring being born. To prevent this, we are measuring the health of dolphins by estimating how much fat they have.

“This is the same principle as in humans where we don’t have enough fat stores, the body tries to survive by shutting down non-essential mechanisms such as our ability to reproduce.

“However, in dolphins we have found that only looking at their fat stores does not give us the full picture about their health, as they also use fat stores to keep them warm, to dive and for buoyancy.

She added: “We desperately need novel health markers if we want to protect these precious species. Our study is the first step towards finding those novel health markers.”

The study was funded by the US Office of Naval Research, and is published in Comparative Biochemistry & Physiology.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

London dogs at greater risk of heatstroke, study suggests

Dogs living in London are more likely to suffer from heatstroke than elsewhere in the UK, and owners are being warned to be vigilant about symptoms as summer approaches. A new study found that dogs in the capital had up to double the chance of getting heat-related illness than in some other regions.
PETS
newschain

Rich List 2022: Who are the wealthiest people in the UK?

The 2022 Sunday Times Rich List has revealed that billionaire brothers Sri and Gopi Hinduja are the wealthiest people in the UK. The annual list showed that the pair, who run the Mumbai-based conglomerate Hinduja Group, saw their fortune jump by more than £11 billion. There were a record...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Bottlenose Dolphins
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
newschain

Pharmacists given greater freedoms to choose alternative HRT products

Pharmacists will have greater freedoms to choose alternative HRT products if the original prescription is out of stock. The Government’s HRT Supply Taskforce, which was set up to tackle widespread shortages, has agreed to further Serious Shortage Protocols (SSPs) to give pharmacists more control – something they have been demanding.
HEALTH
newschain

Sloane Stephens backs decision to strip Wimbledon of its ranking points

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens has backed the decision to strip Wimbledon of its ranking points. Both the WTA and the ATP announced on Friday that no points would be on offer at this year’s tournament after Wimbledon chiefs banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the wake of the war in Ukraine.
TENNIS
newschain

Net zero could help communities lacking investment, think tank says

The Government’s plans to invest in a net-zero future could help “level up” the country and create opportunities in the north of England, a new report has claimed. The Resolution Foundation think tank said that the drive to net zero would channel investment to parts of the country that have seen underinvestment in recent years.
ECONOMY
newschain

Justin Thomas credits his experience for US PGA victory

Justin Thomas believes his experience was a crucial factor after beating Will Zalatoris in a play-off to win his second US PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Chile’s Mito Pereira held a one-shot lead on the 72nd hole after seeing his birdie putt on the 17th stop agonisingly short of the hole, but pushed his drive into the creek and ran up a devastating double bogey.
GOLF
newschain

Woman strips off in Cannes red carpet protest

A woman who stripped off her clothes to reveal a message written on her body has crashed the Cannes Film Festival premiere of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years Of Longing. The unidentified woman tore off her clothes during the film’s red carpet procession to reveal the message “Stop raping...
PROTESTS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
135K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy