Public Safety

Woman whose mother’s corpse was abused by murderer embroiled in inquiry fight

 5 days ago
A woman whose mother’s corpse was abused by a necrophiliac murderer is embroiled in a High Court fight with Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Amanda Miah on Tuesday complained to a High Court judge that the scope of an inquiry into the crimes of David Fuller is too narrow.

She asked Mr Justice Swift, who is hearing arguments at a hearing in London, to give her the go-ahead for a legal challenge.

A barrister representing her argued that arrangements for the inquiry do not “meet the needs” of Article Three of the European Convention on Human Rights, which says no-one should be subjected to “inhuman or degrading treatment”.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid promised a full independent enquiry (PA) (PA Wire)

Jude Bunting QC said the claim is “strongly arguable” and of “considerable wider importance”.

Fuller, a Kent hospital electrician, killed two women before sexually assaulting them and filmed himself abusing more than 100 corpses.

He was jailed in 2021 and Mr Javid has promised to stage a full independent inquiry.

A judge last year heard how Fuller beat and strangled Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, to death before sexually assaulting them in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, in 1987.

Fuller also filmed himself abusing at least 102 corpses, including a nine-year-old girl, two 16-year-olds and a 100-year-old woman over 12 years before his arrest in December 2020.

Aged 67, he was handed a whole life sentence for the murders, with a concurrent 12-year term for his other crimes, in December 2021.

