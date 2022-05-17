ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Explosion damages 4 cars in Humboldt Park; investigation underway

By Marisa Rodriguez
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bAAjm_0fgp61js00

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after an explosion caused damage to four parked cars in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police and the Chicago Fire Department responded to the explosion in the 3300 block of W. Crystal around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

No injuries were reported from the explosion. No one is in custody, according to police.

The Office of Fire Investigation Division is investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 4

Related
WGN News

Suspect stabbed, critically wounded in Red Line robbery

CHICAGO — A 55-year-old man suspected in a robbery was critically wounded after being stabbed during a robbery at the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line stop early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was riding a Red Line train just before 3 a.m. when he was approached by two armed men. One man […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CrimeStoppers work to help find stolen violin from 1800’s

CHICAGO — Cook County CrimeStoppers are assisting in the effort to locate a violin from the 1800’s stolen from a home last week. The group canvassed the South Loop on Saturday near where the theft occurred. The instrument belongs to concert violinist Minghuan Xu, who has used the Italian-made instrument for over two decades. The […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Accidents
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
cwbchicago.com

Millennium Park guard shoots man in exchange of gunfire near newly-installed security checkpoint

An off-duty Cook County sheriff’s officer shot a man who fired a gun at him after refusing to be wanded at a Millennium Park security checkpoint on Friday evening, Chicago police said. Cops arrested the suspect at a party boat along the Riverwalk and EMS took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, according to CPD.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 wounded in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO — Three people were wounded in a shooting in South Shore Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police said three people were wounded by gunfire at around 4:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Essex Avenue. A 46-year-old man was grazed to the leg and refused medical attention. A 36-year-old man was struck to […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Humboldt Park#Fire Investigation#Police#Nexstar#Accident#Wgn Tv
WGN News

25-year-old woman critically wounded in expressway shooting

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday night, according to fire officials. Fire officials said a woman was struck by gunfire shortly after 8 while on the 47th Street exit ramp from the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway. The woman was taken to University of […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Vigil held for women found dead in Rogers Park apartment complex

CHICAGO — A vigil was held Saturday for the three women who died during an early heat wave in a Rogers Park apartment complex last weekend. The bodies of Janice Reed, Dolores McNeely and Gwendolyn Osborne were found at the James Sneider Apartments. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to reveal a cause […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Off-duty sheriff's deputy shoots man who fired shots in Millennium Park, fled onto party boat

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-duty Cook County Sheriff's deputy shot a man who fired a gun at Millennium Park on Friday night, and then ran to the Chicago River, where he hopped on a party boat trying to escape.The deputy was working a side job as a security officer at the time of the incident, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.The incident started with multiple shots fired in Millennium Park, on the second night since new security rules were put into place, including a restriction prohibiting unaccompanied minors from staying in the park after 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. In...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WGN News

Man, 46, killed after being struck by motorcycle in Portage Park

CHICAGO — A 46-year-old man was killed after being struck by a motorcyclist in Portage Park. Chicago police said the man was crossing the street on the 5300 block West Irving Park Road around 10:50 p.m. Thursday night when he was struck by a motorcycle going west on Irving Park Road. The man, who was […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chaotic shootout leaves at least 2 dead, 8 more injured on Near North Side

This story is based on preliminary information. Additional reports will be posted throughout the day. There appear to be multiple incidents within about 45 minutes, beginning around 10 p.m. Ten people were shot, two fatally, in an exchange of gunfire near the Chicago-State Red Line station and the nearby neighborhood...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 suspects carjacking women on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - Four suspects have been carjacking women at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side. In each incident, four male offenders approached a female victim, who was sitting inside or just outside her vehicle. The offenders would display a handgun and demand the woman's keys, police said. Once the victim exited...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mass shooting on Near North Side was part of a growing trend in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mass shooting Thursday night on the Near North Side continues a troubling trend that's been years in the making in Chicago.CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini digs deeper into the numbers to show you why this year might be even more dangerous.Two people were killed and seven were wounded when a gunman began firing into a crowd around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, outside of the McDonald's at Chicago Avenue and State Street.The troubling reality is mass shootings like this are skyrocketing in Chicago compared to the rest of the country.New York City has had three mass shootings so...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy