Explosion damages 4 cars in Humboldt Park; investigation underway

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after an explosion caused damage to four parked cars in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police and the Chicago Fire Department responded to the explosion in the 3300 block of W. Crystal around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

No injuries were reported from the explosion. No one is in custody, according to police.

The Office of Fire Investigation Division is investigating.

