Explosion damages 4 cars in Humboldt Park; investigation underway
CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after an explosion caused damage to four parked cars in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Police and the Chicago Fire Department responded to the explosion in the 3300 block of W. Crystal around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
No injuries were reported from the explosion. No one is in custody, according to police.
The Office of Fire Investigation Division is investigating.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.
Comments / 4