Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne NWS: Damaging Winds, Large Hail Possible Today

By Doug Randall
 2 days ago
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says hail and strong winds are possible this afternoon [May 17] in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Both Cheyenne and...

KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Why Does Wyoming Have An Abraham Lincoln Memorial?

On the drive from Cheyenne to Laramie, visitors to the Gem City of the Plains are often perplexed to discover the wise face of Abraham Lincoln peering down at them. Of course, Abe's presence is normal for us locals and goes unquestioned, but as I drove past him today, I couldn't help but wonder: why does Wyoming have an Abraham Lincoln monument? After all, Wyoming had yet to become a U.S. territory when Lincoln was President; he'd never visited Wyoming - the first President to visit was Grant in 1868, but I digress. As it turns out, the Lincoln Memorial Monument has an interesting history.
WYOMING STATE
Which Wyoming hoopster wore it best? No. 7

LARAMIE -- Do you ever see a number on a Wyoming basketball jersey and think of all the great players to wear it?. In this summer series, I’ll give you my take on which Pokes’ hoopster was the best ever to don each number. The criteria are simple: How did he perform at UW? What kind of impact did he have on the program?
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
866
Followers
4K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

