ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ERCOT to explain later this week how 6 facilities went offline, prompting conservation notice

By Jeff Ehling
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tAuLa_0fgp4zFH00

Texas' power grid operator reassured the conservation notice it gave to millions of customers heading into the weekend did not signify emergency conditions despite six generation facilities tripping offline.

The leaders of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, and the Public Utilities Commission were front and center on Tuesday to also address its summer assessment , which stated that the agency expects a record for electricity demand from June through September. That demand, they said, will be met as ERCOT urged power providers to delay maintenance, so the electricity continues to flow.

"The grid is more reliable than it ever has been before," ERCOT interim CEO Brad Jones said.

SEE ALSO: Houstonians skeptical of ERCOT's ability to meet demand this summer

ERCOT's request for Houstonians to keep thermostats at 78 degrees was not met without criticism. Partly due to the company's handling of the 2021 Winter Freeze.

Jones, who was flanked by Texas PUC chairman Peter Lake, explained the conservation request, which urged Texans to hold off on using large appliances and set thermostats no lower than 78 degrees during a five-hour peak period on Saturday and Sunday, was the result of reforms that transitioned ERCOT from "a crisis-based model to a reliability-based model."

READ MORE: Texans asked to set thermostats to at least 78 degrees during 5-hour peak period Saturday, Sunday

Texas' electric grid operator is pointing at unseasonably hot weather in issuing the power conservation notice for the second straight weekend.

Lake and Jones explained a conservation notice in the past would have come at the last minute. However, the notice was anticipatory given six facilities went offline Friday afternoon, along with expected soaring temperatures during the weekend.

They admitted that "communication can always be better" to convey these needs to Texans still wary of the 2021 winter storm.

"Conservation is a good thing," Jones said, making his case to customers for energy-saving regardless of grid conditions.

As for why the facilities went offline, ERCOT didn't immediately address it at Tuesday's news conference but promised to provide an update on the grid operator's website on Thursday.

Furthermore, Jones and Lake said the reforms made to the electric grid since the winter storm will ensure Texans won't have issues with their electricity this summer.

"We feel very confident about our position this summer," Lake declared.

Daniel Cohan Ph.D., a civil and environmental engineering professor at Rice University, said he agrees with that stance to a certain extent.

"I think they're right," said Cohan. "If we get a typical summer, then we'll be just fine."

He attributes a lot of that confidence to the fact that the state has increased its reserve power supply over the last few years.

"We've added so many new wind and solar farms that have been outpacing how quickly we've been adding new demand into the grid," he said. "We're heading into the summer in a better position than we have the past few years."

Cohan's largest fear of any grid failures comes from extreme temperatures. He said higher-than-expected temperatures would lead to higher demand, less wind, and the potential for plants to go offline.

He used 2011 as his comparison, as that year saw the most extreme heat and drought we've experienced in recent years.

"What concerns me even more as an atmospheric scientist is that they haven't imagined what if we get a heatwave more intense than 2011," Cohan explained. "We're still not nearly prepared enough for the type of heatwave that could hit us."

That being said, Cohan is optimistic no blackouts caused by grid failure this summer would be as prolonged, or widespread, as the ones we experienced during the winter storm of 2021.

"I can't foresee a scenario in which a third of the supply would go down as it did last February," he said. "That's what drove (those) widespread blackouts."

SEE ALSO: Texas power grid under constant Russian cyber threats while also facing peak demand as temps rise

ABC13 learned ERCOT is dealing with potential record power demand ahead of soaring temperatures this weekend, in addition to a persistent threat.

Comments / 58

gary
4d ago

They are the most unprepared and unorganized people I have ever read about. Why Governor Abbott keeps putting unqualified people in charge of Texas energy is unbelievable.

Reply(7)
13
austinite
4d ago

There are some gaps in the so-called reliability plan by ERCOT. The reliability plan should include: forecast available electric production; available key equipment spares on site for emergency switch over, availability history, scheduled downtime—to be coordinated, off-line and shutdown plants restart lead time and capacity, existing key materials and feedstock (coal, natural gas, water, etc) supply and backup supply plan, and scheduled new capacity start up. A report on these unexpected losses of generation needs to be provided by plant, along with the reasons they occurred, in order to improve reliability. A very similar unscheduled outage occurred in June 2021 at ERCOT plants—if these outages in May 2022,are at the same plants—something of someone needs to be changed to improve reliability.

Reply
6
Don Towery
4d ago

This is the direct result of Republicans, giving the utility commission, power to regulate itself. 10 million dollar donations (Bribes) to Talibangelist leader Abbott's campaign, and Bam ,no more power grid problem. Vote American Blue in 2022, for a Progressive Democracy. Enough of the restrictive regression from the Talibangelist Republicans.

Reply(4)
13
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas in Elevated Risk Category of Energy Emergencies: NERC Report

University of Houston Energy Fellow Ed Hirs predicts trouble when it comes to the Texas electricity grid meeting demand this summer. "It's going to be tight this summer,” Hirs said. “I think everybody would be well advised to be prepared for rotating blackouts." A newly released reliability assessment...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Texas Observer

Texas’ Insane Heat Wave Shows Our Grid Isn’t Ready for Climate Change

As weather gets more extreme and the population booms, ERCOT and state leaders need to get a grip on reality. For three generations of one Fort Worth family, the effects of climate change are readily apparent. Christopher Gomez, 22, recalls talking to his grandmother about how their city’s typical weather has changed over their lifetimes. When his grandmother was young, she told him, the weather in Fort Worth “used to be amazing.” But now, there’s no escape from the nearly year-round heat.
FORT WORTH, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Gov. Abbott announces ongoing coordinated response to battle raging fires across Texas

TEXAS — Without a break in the recent dry heat spell in Texas, wildfires continue to burn across the Lone Star State. Gov. Greg Abbott has announced ongoing coordinated response to tackle these natural disasters in West and Central Texas. Some wildfires have been so big that residents needed to evacuate, such as in the Mesquite Heat Fire in Taylor County.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offline#Electric Grid#Power Grid#Rice University#Power Plants#Ercot#Houstonians#Puc#Texans
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Summer blackouts a possibility in Texas

SAN ANTONIO — A large part of the country, including Texas, is at risk for summer blackouts. NERC known as the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, oversees the power grid for our continent. It presented its summer assessment Wednesday. Most of the country from the Great Lakes to the...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

What to do with Texas’ $24 billion budget surplus?

Houston, TX – The state of Texas’ economy is booming and now lawmakers are looking at how to best use the fruits of the labor market. According to lawmakers the state’s general revenue fund has grown to approximately $12 billion as a result of the economy. The rainy day fund also holds approximately $12 billion.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

West Texas area named 'most beautiful place' in TX—and it isn't Big Bend

A new report from Travel +Leisure listed the "most beautiful place" in each state across the nation. A West Texas site claimed the title in the Lone Star State. In Texas, the Guadalupe Mountains were listed as the most beautiful place in the Lone Star State. The West Texas mountains are the "exposed tips" of the Captain Reef, one of the most preserved ancient reefs in the world, the report states.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
CBS Austin

Abbott activates Joint Border Security Operations Center ahead of possible end of Title 42

AUSTIN (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott activated the Joint Border Security Operations Center (JBSOC) on Friday and directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Texas Military Department (TMD), and Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to coordinate Texas’ response to secure the border in preparation for the potential end Title 42 on Monday.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Abbott activates border security response in preparation for Title 42 expiring

TEXAS - Governor Greg Abbott activated the Joint Border Security Operations Center (JBSOC) on Friday. Abbott also directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Texas Military Department (TMD), and Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to coordinate Texas’ response on border security in preparation for Title 42 expiring on Monday, May 23.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Experts say Texas is ready for latest COVID-19 uptick but advise caution

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas and the rest of the U.S. are experiencing a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases — but health experts say not to panic, noting that the most recent infections seem to be less deadly and that the state is now better prepared than it’s ever been.
TEXAS STATE
The Brownsville Herald

Rain could soon bring some relief from heat

The Rio Grande Valley could get some much needed rain beginning Sunday as a cool front makes its way to the area. Although there won’t be much of drop in temperatures, the rain chances will increase to 40% Sunday and Sunday night and Monday and to 20%, according to AccuWeather. Rain chances of about 20% are expected to occur the rest of the week.
LOS FRESNOS, TX
Euri Giles | Clareifi

A big change for Texas: if Beto O'Rourke becomes governor, Texas will be part of the national power grid

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke says that if he becomes governor, he will make Texas part of the national power grid. This would be a big change for Texas, which has its own power grid. The Texas power grid is not connected to the other US power grids. Texas has its own electric grid because when Texas became a state, it decided to keep control of its public utilities.
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

North Texas’ Golden Ticket: Why Exurbs are Winning

While we hear all the time that people are moving to Texas, what we don’t often hear about is the urban exodus or “Great Reshuffling” that is happening across the country, including right here in Dallas-Fort Worth. The COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the influx of Americans looking to make Texas home, spurred our residents’ desire to escape the hustle and bustle of urban living in exchange for a move toward growing, outer-ring cities and towns on the cusp of a population boom. Because of this, the perspective also shifted on how far the metro can reach, making the exurbs a win for everyone and giving North Texas a golden ticket to keep up with its growing population.
DALLAS, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
129K+
Followers
13K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy