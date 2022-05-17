ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

New details emerge in the lawsuits between Charles Herbster and State Sen. Julie Slama

1011now.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dry winter and windy spring are taking their toll on landscaping. Many trees that usually survive tough Nebraska winters are dried-up or...

www.1011now.com

Comments / 7

p mac
5d ago

I get the feeling these are false claims 🤷‍♂️ so now where are the other 7 that made these same claims... that gal that suede TRUMP in the same way lost BIGTIME

Reply
13
Ruth Ann Boyle
5d ago

yes i believe these are false claims also. it was a political hatchet job. slama should lose her job over the lies

Reply
11
Kim Brailey
5d ago

So taking money from Hebster and inviting him to her home numerous times was for what reason...

Reply
9
