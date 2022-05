Yorkville police say a thirty-year-old Yorkville man was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle late Thursday night in the 1300 block of Marketplace Drive. It happened during what police call a disturbance. Police also say multiple area garages were damaged by the vehicle during the incident. The offending driver left the scene. The injured man was taken to a hospital by paramedics for treatment.

YORKVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO