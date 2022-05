Ciryl Gane proved recently that he’s not just a great mixed martial artist, but he’s also quite handy on the football pitch. At the age of just 32, many believe Ciryl Gane has quite a few years left at the elite level in the UFC thanks to his insane skill set – as well as the fact he fights in the heavyweight division. ‘Bon Gamin’ may not have been able to win the title from Francis Ngannou at the start of the year but aside from the final three rounds of that main event performance, he’s been solid during his brief time in the sport.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO