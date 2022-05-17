Bystanders detain fleeing driver after fatal crash in St. Petersburg, police say

The intersection of 34th Street N at 32nd Avenue N, where St. Petersburg police say a man was struck and killed Monday night. [ Google Maps ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Bystanders detained a fleeing driver until police could arrive and make an arrest in connection to a fatal pedestrian crash on Monday night, St. Petersburg police say.

The crash happened about 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 34th Street N and 32nd Avenue N in northwest St. Petersburg, police said. The man killed was not identified.

Both roads were closed at the scene of the crash into Tuesday morning, police said, but have since reopened.

Police did not release the name of the arrested driver or say how far the person fled before being detained by civilians.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.