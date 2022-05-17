ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Bystanders detain fleeing driver after fatal crash in St. Petersburg, police say

By Josh Fiallo
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
The intersection of 34th Street N at 32nd Avenue N, where St. Petersburg police say a man was struck and killed Monday night. [ Google Maps ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Bystanders detained a fleeing driver until police could arrive and make an arrest in connection to a fatal pedestrian crash on Monday night, St. Petersburg police say.

The crash happened about 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 34th Street N and 32nd Avenue N in northwest St. Petersburg, police said. The man killed was not identified.

Both roads were closed at the scene of the crash into Tuesday morning, police said, but have since reopened.

Police did not release the name of the arrested driver or say how far the person fled before being detained by civilians.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

Electric scooter rider is killed in St. Petersburg crash

The driver of an electric scooter died after being hit by a car on St. Petersburg's 34th St. N. The car's driver then left the accident scene, according to police. Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, the scooter was heading west in the median lane near 3500 34th Street N, the St. Petersburg Police said. A person driving a car north in the median lane hit the scooter.
