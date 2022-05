Rainbow & lightning in Morgantown, West Virginia

BUCKHANNON- Robert Ernest Horner, age 88, of Buckhannon, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born on February 14, 1934, in Richwood, WV, a son of the late Asa Arthur and Beulah Geraldine Simmons Horner. On December 14, 2012, he was united in marriage to Judith Cowgar Williamson Horner, who survives. Also surviving are four daughters: Teresa Miller of Caldwell, Idaho, Geraldine Myrhammar of Palm Springs, FL, DeAnna Grogg and husband Donald of Buckhannon, and Barbie Horner; four grandchildren: Michael Myrhammar, Donald Grogg, II, Rebekah Workman and husband Sam, and Daniel Horner; eleven great grandchildren: Joseph Myrhammar, Dianna Grogg, Annabelle Grogg, Daniel Grogg. Audrey Workman, Gavin Workman, Greysen Workman, Wayman Workman, Iris Workman, Syrenia Horner, and Gideon Horner; one brother James Horner of Weston; and one sister Donna Jean Yelich of Shinnston. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one son Robert Ernest Horner, II; one grandson Robert Horner, III; one great granddaughter Scarlett Horner; his maternal grandparents: Noha and Rose Simmons; one sister Marge, and three brothers: William, Richard, and Elmer.

