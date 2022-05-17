ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Conspiracy theorists have a lot of thoughts about what the 'doorway' on Mars could be

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

As NASA’s rover explores more of the surface of Mars, new images appear to show what's been dubbed “the Mars doorway” and conspiracy theorists are going wild.

The space agency recently released new images captured by its Curiosity rover, which is currently exploring the red planet.

In the image snapped on 7th May by the rover’s mast camera, there appears to be a rectangular doorway-like shape in the side a rock face.

Conspiracy theorists have immediately put it down to extraterrestrial life, claiming that such sharp and clean angles can’t possibly be formed naturally.

Sharing the image on Twitter, someone claimed: “Perfect angles like this dont exist in nature, almost always created by a living entity.

“But they would never tell society anything they found…”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Another person claimed: “The Curiosity rover cruisin Mars recently snapped this pic of a cracked rock shaped like a doorway.

“Scientists are saying this naturally formed but it’s almost to perfect if ya ask me. But what do I know.”

Another person joked: “I think I know what is behind this new 'doorway' that the Curiosity Mars rover has just photographed on Mars…”

While the image may have caused a stir among some of the public, experts have reassured people that is it a natural phenomenon.

Professor Sanjeev Gupta from Imperial College told The Telegraph it was formed through “normal geological processes”.

“The crack is a fracture and they are abundant on Mars and Earth - no need for marsquakes to produce them,” Gupta said, adding that the ‘doorway’ crack could have formed at any point over the last 300 million years.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

17 questions that are impossible to answer

Reddit is great for asking impossible questions that really get people thinking. SO when over on the r/AskReddit thread, one user posed the question: "What's the most mind-blowing philosophical question you can think of?" responders didn't hold back.From questions about the universe's size to why we die, Redditors dug deep to think of the questions that will leave you pondering life. But most of them left us stumped...1. If God exists and He (or She) revealed themselves, would people accept God as God?This is especially interesting if you imagine God to appear nothing like the way He's depicted. 2. If...
REDDIT
Indy100

There are four hidden images in this optical illusion which reveal personality traits

Four hidden images in this optical illusion can reveal your most charming personality traits.The oil painting illusion was created by Ukrainian artist Oleg Shupliak and is called “Windy day. Claude Monet.”Out of the four images embedded in the painting, what do you see first? Oleg Shupliak (b.1967), Ukraine.\n"Windy day. Claude Monet", 2012.pic.twitter.com/JaP9sXlLKT — Svetlana Bogdan\ud83d\udc08\u200d\u2b1b (@Svetlana Bogdan\ud83d\udc08\u200d\u2b1b) 1648560798 Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe older gentleman’s faceIf you spotted the older gentleman’s...
DESIGN
Indy100

This is Elon Musk’s favourite question to ask in job interviews - and it leaves most people stumped

Job interviews are nerve-wracking enough, because you never know what tricky questions will be thrown your way.But imagine you’re being interviewed by none other than Tesla and Space X CEO, Elon Musk, the nerves would probably be truly frayed.Especially since the billionaire reportedly asks job candidates one head-spinning question that is designed to show a hopeful's full potential by putting them under pressure.Mechanical engineer, Tanya Zakowich (@pinkpencilmath) has shared a TikTok about Musk’s infamous riddle which now has more than 790,000 views.She begins: “Elon Musk asked this question to people that interviewed at SpaceX and Tesla. Think you can get...
JOBS
Indy100

5,000-year-old poo discovered near Stonehenge

A 5,000-year-old poo has just been discovered near Stonehenge - why didn't it get scooped up?The poo, found at Durrington Walls, 2.8km from the ancient stones in Wiltshire, dates from 2,500 BC, and shows what people ate during that time, including parasitic worm eggs...Yes, having found these in the poo, archaeologists at the University of Cambridge suggested people ate the internal organs of cattle and fed leftovers to their dogs.Lead author Dr Piers Mitchell, from Cambridge's Department of Archaeology, said: "This is the first time intestinal parasites have been recovered from Neolithic Britain, and to find them in the environment...
SCIENCE
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy