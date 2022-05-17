This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 Right Now

The death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 1 million people in the United States. As of yesterday, the COVID-19 pandemic had killed 997,083 people in the U.S., with about 5,000 deaths in the past two weeks alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - but some states are deadlier than others. Based on COVID-19-related deaths per capita, the deadliest state for COVID-19 right now is Kentucky.

Unlike total cases, which have been increasing, deaths from COVID-19 have been declining since February - dropping 3% in the past two weeks to an average of 0.09 daily deaths per 100,000 people over the past seven days, according to The New York Times. ( These are the countries where the most people have died from COVID-19 .)

To find the deadliest state for COVID-19, 24/7 Tempo ranked states based on the average daily deaths over the most recent seven days per 100,000 people, using data from federal, state, and local sources as of May 14.

After ranking as the deadliest state for COVID-19 throughout April, Nevada dropped to No. 27, with Kentucky now occupying the top spot. Kentucky reported an average of 21.1 daily deaths over the past seven days, or 0.47 deaths per 100,000 people - the most of any state. Deaths rose 10% in the past two weeks, the second highest increase among states.

Click here to see the deadliest states for COVID-19 this month

Other states with relatively high COVID-19 death rates over the past week include New Mexico, Maine, Alaska, and Kansas. Maine also reported the highest increase in deaths over the past two weeks, at 600%.Still, deaths declined in most states. The average number of daily deaths has fallen in 28 states and increased in 20, with two states not reporting. Montana reported a 96% decline in deaths from two weeks ago, the highest decline, with Nevada close behind with a 94% drop. ( These are the states that had more deaths than births in 2021 .)

50. North Carolina

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.02

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 1.6 (13th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -73.8% (4th highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 24,588 (13th highest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 2,553,124 (11th highest)

49. Idaho

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.02

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 0.3 (2nd lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -60.0% (10th highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 4,930 (14th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 86,482 (13th lowest)

48. Mississippi

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.03

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 0.9 (8th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -14.3% (5th lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 12,456 (23rd lowest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 372,002 (22nd lowest)

47. South Dakota

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.03

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 0.3 (2nd lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -81.8% (3rd highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 2,917 (8th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 25,735 (6th lowest)

46. Arkansas

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.03

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 1.0 (10th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -58.8% (11th highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 11,410 (22nd lowest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 343,877 (21st lowest)

45. Texas

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.04

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 12.1 (6th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -15.0% (7th lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 86,673 (2nd highest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 24,876,750 (2nd highest)

44. Missouri

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.05

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 3.1 (22nd lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -69.9% (5th highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 20,382 (15th highest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 1,248,693 (17th highest)

43. Montana

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.05

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 0.6 (5th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -95.7% (the highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 3,378 (10th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 35,885 (10th lowest)

42. Utah

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.06

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 1.9 (14th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 225.0% (5th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 4,760 (13th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 150,469 (15th lowest)

41. Hawaii

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.06

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 0.9 (8th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -45.5% (14th highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 1,422 (3rd lowest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 20,199 (5th lowest)

40. Louisiana

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.06

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 2.9 (19th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -25.9% (12th lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 17,290 (20th highest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 805,710 (23rd highest)

39. South Carolina

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.06

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 3.1 (22nd lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 0.0% (No data)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 17,869 (19th highest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 908,483 (20th highest)

38. New Hampshire

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.06

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 0.9 (8th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 0.0% (No data)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 2,493 (7th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 33,816 (9th lowest)

37. Virginia

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.07

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 5.7 (19th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -58.3% (13th highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 20,310 (17th highest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 1,729,942 (14th highest)

36. Illinois

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.07

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 8.6 (12th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 46.3% (10th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 37,994 (8th highest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 4,840,846 (6th highest)

35. Wyoming

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.07

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 0.4 (3rd lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -40.0% (14th lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 1,817 (4th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 10,497 (3rd lowest)

34. North Dakota

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.08

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 0.6 (5th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -63.6% (9th highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 2,272 (5th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 17,269 (4th lowest)

33. Minnesota

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.08

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 4.4 (24th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 3.3% (the lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 12,826 (25th highest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 719,690 (24th highest)

32. Florida

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.08

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 17.0 (4th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -14.4% (6th lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 74,158 (3rd highest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 15,795,153 (3rd highest)

31. New Jersey

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.08

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 7.1 (16th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -16.7% (8th lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 33,517 (10th highest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 2,985,869 (10th highest)

30. Arizona

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.08

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 5.9 (18th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -58.6% (12th highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 30,230 (11th highest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 2,167,989 (12th highest)

29. Ohio

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.08

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 9.6 (9th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -28.7% (13th lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 38,495 (6th highest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 4,499,851 (7th highest)

28. Indiana

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.08

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 5.6 (21st highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 11.4% (3rd lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 23,630 (14th highest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 1,581,291 (15th highest)

27. Nevada

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.08

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 2.6 (18th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -93.9% (2nd highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 10,798 (20th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 327,654 (20th lowest)

26. Maryland

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.09

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 5.3 (22nd highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 19.4% (7th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 14,519 (22nd highest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 877,342 (21st highest)

25. Alabama

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.09

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 4.3 (25th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -6.3% (the lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 19,623 (18th highest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 959,147 (19th highest)

24. Pennsylvania

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.09

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 11.6 (7th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -10.0% (3rd lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 44,814 (5th highest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 5,739,356 (5th highest)

23. Rhode Island

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.09

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 1.0 (10th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 16.7% (6th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 3,548 (11th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 37,514 (11th lowest)

22. California

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.09

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 37.6 (the highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -22.0% (10th lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 89,957 (the highest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 35,584,331 (the highest)

21. Oregon

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.10

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 4.1 (25th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -9.4% (2nd lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 7,548 (16th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 316,315 (19th lowest)

20. Iowa

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.10

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 3.1 (22nd lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 15.8% (5th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 9,555 (19th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 301,570 (18th lowest)

19. Connecticut

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.10

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 3.6 (23rd lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 92.3% (7th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 10,883 (21st lowest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 388,813 (23rd lowest)

18. Colorado

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.10

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 5.7 (19th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -64.3% (8th highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 12,503 (24th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 712,116 (25th highest)

17. Washington

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.10

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 7.7 (15th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 38.5% (8th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 12,770 (25th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 962,295 (18th highest)

16. New York

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.11

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 20.7 (3rd highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 43.6% (9th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 67,898 (4th highest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 13,268,769 (4th highest)

15. Michigan

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.11

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 10.9 (8th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 13.4% (4th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 36,140 (9th highest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 3,612,524 (9th highest)

14. West Virginia

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.11

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 2.0 (15th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -68.2% (6th highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 6,886 (15th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 124,350 (14th lowest)

13. Nebraska

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.11

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 2.1 (17th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 650.0% (the highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 4,231 (12th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 81,627 (12th lowest)

12. Wisconsin

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.12

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 7.0 (17th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 308.3% (3rd highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 14,491 (23rd highest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 842,444 (22nd highest)

11. Oklahoma

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.12

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 4.9 (23rd highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -65.3% (7th highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 14,380 (24th highest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 567,015 (24th lowest)

10. Massachusetts

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.13

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 8.9 (10th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 59.0% (10th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 20,365 (16th highest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 1,405,623 (16th highest)

9. Tennessee

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.13

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 8.9 (10th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 63.2% (9th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 26,260 (12th highest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 1,777,805 (13th highest)

8. Delaware

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.13

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 1.3 (12th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -10.0% (4th lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 2,928 (9th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 28,319 (7th lowest)

7. Georgia

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.16

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 16.7 (5th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -20.4% (9th lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 38,086 (7th highest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 4,006,447 (8th highest)

6. Vermont

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.18

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 1.1 (11th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 100.0% (6th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 617 (the lowest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 3,864 (the lowest)

5. Kansas

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.27

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 8.0 (14th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -23.3% (11th lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 8,691 (18th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 253,039 (17th lowest)

4. Alaska

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.29

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 2.1 (17th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 275.0% (4th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 1,235 (2nd lowest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 9,107 (2nd lowest)

3. Maine

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.30

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 4.0 (24th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 600.0% (2nd highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 2,332 (6th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 31,212 (8th lowest)

2. New Mexico

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.40

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 8.3 (13th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 87.1% (8th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 7,594 (17th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 159,127 (16th lowest)

1. Kentucky

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.47

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 21.1 (2nd highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 10.4% (2nd lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 15,786 (21st highest)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 705,382 (25th lowest)

