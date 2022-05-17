ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

$2 M. Batman Cover Heads to Auction, Joseph Wright of Derby Painting Donated, and More: Morning Links for May 17, 2022

By The Editors of ARTnews
ARTnews
ARTnews
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EmYUA_0fgp2aUm00

Click here to read the full article.

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

CHA-CHING! On Monday night in New York, Sotheby’s sold 30 lots from the fabled collection of New York real estate developers Harry and Linda Macklowe for $246.1 million, Angelica Villa reports in ARTnews . Added to the $676.1 million that the house rang up last November from sales of their art (all ordered by a court as part of a divorce settlement), their collection has generated a grand total of $922 million. That is the highest total ever recorded at auction for a single collection, according to Sotheby’s , eclipsing the $835.1 million that Peggy and David Rockefeller ‘s collection brought at Christie’s in 2018, before accounting for inflation. Among the highlights were a Mark Rothko that made $48 million and a Gerhard Richter that brought $30.2 million. Big-league art sales continue in New York in the coming days.

FAIR PLAY. New York City is getting a new art fair. Independent , which organizes one every spring in the city (it just ran earlier this month), said that it will debut an event focused on art from the 20th century in September. Featuring 30 galleries, it will run September 8 to 11 at the Battery Maritime Building , at the same time that the Armory Show is taking place at the Javits Center in Midtown. “It will be a place where people do research,” Independent’s director, Elizabeth Dee , told Alex Greenberger in ARTnews . Meanwhile, a string of fairs are welcoming guests in the city this week, with the main attraction, Frieze New York , throwing open the doors of the Shed on Wednesday to invited guests. ARTnews will be there.

The Digest

THE WAR IN UKRAINE. A protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine took place over the weekend at the Venice branch of Russian businessman Leonid Mikhelson ’s V-A-C Foundation , Artnet News reports. And Ukrainian-born Leonard Blavatnik ’s donations to U.K. arts causes has drawn scrutiny from some, due to his alleged ties to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg , the Guardian reports. Blavatnik has not been sanctioned, and a spokesperson told the paper that “Sir Leonard and the Blavatnik Family Foundation believe that what is happening in Ukraine is heartbreaking and he condemns the ongoing violence.”

The Derby Museum and Art Gallery in that English city has acquired a self-portrait by the 18th-century English painter Joseph Wright of Derby thanks in part to a law that allows donations of artwork in place of paying inheritance tax. (Funds also had to be paid over to cover the full value of the piece.) [The Guardian]

The art-filled magazine the Believer is once again owned by the independent publisher McSweeney’s , which sold it in 2017 to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas . The school later sold it to a firm that put clickbait material on the site. McSweeney’s purchased the title thanks to donations and what it said was a “drastically reduced” price. [Associated Press]

Speaking of the late David and Peggy Rockefeller , another billionaire art collector, Mitchell Rales , is tearing down their former home on Mount Desert Island in Maine, which was designed by Peggy , and it is expected that he will build a new summer home there. [Bangor Daily News]

A statue of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher that was just installed in her hometown of Grantham, England, was hit with eggs by Jeremy Webster , the deputy director of the Attenborough Arts Centre at the University of Leicester . [The Art Newspaper]

Cover art for the 1986 graphic novel Batman : The Dark Knight Returns , by Frank Miller , will hit the block next month at Heritage Auctions in New York with an estimate of $2 million. [Bloomberg]

The Kicker

HEARING FROM THE OTHER SIDE. Noted art-world scammer Anna Delvey , whose life was explored in a recent Netflix miniseries, is getting ready to unveil her long-awaited solo show of drawings at the Public Hotel in New York on Thursday, Page Six reports. The works were all made while she was in custody; she is currently being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement . “You’ve heard so many voices already, but this is the beginning of me telling my story, my narrative, from my perspective,” Delvey told the outlet. [Page Six]

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Thirty Pre-Hispanic Artifacts Claimed by Mexico to Be Auctioned in Paris

Click here to read the full article. The Mexican government called on France Tuesday to halt the sale of 30 pre-Hispanic artifacts, the latest salvo in Mexico’s battle to stop what it has called previously “illicit trade in cultural goods.” The artifacts, which include Mayan and Teotihuacán objects valued between roughly $79,000 and $127,000 total, are slated to be auctioned in a May 13 sale by the Paris-based auction house the Cornette de Saint Cyr. Of the 358 objects to be offered, the Large Standing Figure (250-650 C.E.) is expected to fetch the highest price, with a presale estimate between $26,000 and $47,000....
AMERICAS
ARTnews

Man Ray’s Famed Photograph of Kiki de Montparnasse Sells for Record $12.4 M.

Click here to read the full article. Man Ray’s Le Violon d’Ingres (1924), a famed photograph depicting a nude woman’s back overlaid with a violin’s f-holes, sold for $12.4 million Saturday—setting a record as the most expensive photograph ever sold at auction. The sale came after drawn-out bidding that lasted nearly 10 minutes during a Christie’s New York auction dedicated to Surrealist art. Led by auctioneer Adrien Meyer, two bidders on the phone with Christie’s New York and Paris-based photographs specialists Darius Himes and Elodie Morel-Bazin, respectively, sparred for the vintage edition. The bids eventually climbed to unforeseen heights, and the rare print hammered...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

The Best Glow-In-The-Dark Paint for Striking Effects

Click here to read the full article. Glow-in-the-dark paint is a fun medium to use, whether for adding a surprise element to your artwork, creating festive messages, or just plain experimentation. Like regular paints, these come in all kinds of colors and can be applied with a paintbrush or even your fingers. When looking for the right product for your needs, you should consider the glow strength as well as duration; some might glow for only a few minutes, while higher-quality ones can remain luminous for hours after just a few minutes of light exposure. Explore our top picks below. Brought...
LIFESTYLE
ARTnews

Ernie Barnes Estate Gets Gallery Representation Following Auction Surprise

Click here to read the full article. One week after a painting by Ernie Barnes became a surprise hit at a Christie’s auction, the artist’s estate has inked a representation deal with the New York galleries Andrew Kreps and Ortuzar Projects. At a Christie’s contemporary art sale last week, Barnes’s 1976 painting The Sugar Shack, a rollicking nightclub scene that appeared in the opening credits of the TV series Good Times and on the cover of a Marvin Gaye album, sold for $15.3 million, outpacing its $150,000 low estimate 80 times over. The hedge fund manager Bill Perkins bought the work....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Maine, NY
State
Maine State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
ARTnews

Record-Setting Ernie Barnes Painting Steals the Spotlight at Christie’s $831 M. Evening Sales

Click here to read the full article. On Thursday night, Christie’s concluded its marquee May sales week with a blockbuster night of back-to-back auctions. A sale dedicated to Impressionist and modern works from the collection of the late New York philanthropist and socialite Anne Bass was followed by another devoted to 20th-century art. Together, the two sales brought in a staggering $831 million with buyer’s fees. Christie’s global head of Impressionist and modern art, Adrien Meyer, took to the auction podium to welcome another full room of spectators. First up were the works previously owned by Bass, who amassed her wealth...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Archaeologists Have Unearthed the 4,300-Year-Old Tomb of an Ancient Egyptian Dignitary

Click here to read the full article. The tomb of an ancient Egyptian official who would have been responsible for secret documents in the royal chancellery was discovered in the ancient Egyptian necropolis Saqqara, the Polish Centre of Mediterranean Archaeology at the University of Warsaw said in a statement last week. Expanding on an earlier excavation, the team discovered the tomb while digging within a dry moat that encircles the larger Step Pyramid of Djoser, a complex built for the late pharaoh who ruled from approximately 2630 BCE–11 BCE. There, archaeologists uncovered the tomb’s decorated entrance facade, including hieroglyphic inscriptions, rough paintings,...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Barbara Kruger
Person
Gerhard Richter
Person
Frank Miller
ARTnews

Amateur Archaeologist in Switzerland Uncovers Trove of Ancient Roman Coins

Click here to read the full article. An amateur Swiss archaeologist discovered a trove of 1,290 Roman coins that date back to the reign of Constantine the Great. Using a metal detector, Daniel Lüdin found the coins inside a clay pot that was buried underground. Last year in September, he found the pot in a forest near Wildenstein Castle in Bubendorf, Switzerland. Lüdin, who was prospecting the area, first uncovered several Roman coins and pottery shards. After realizing the extent of the trove, he covered the area again and informed local experts at Archäologie Baselland, which runs various initiatives devoted to archaeology...
WORLD
ARTnews

Aztec Home and Floating Gardens Over 800 Years Old Discovered in Mexico City

Click here to read the full article. Archaeologists uncovered the ruins of a residential dwelling more than 800 years old, constructed during the Aztec Empire, in the Centro neighborhood of Mexico City, Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History said in a statement last week. The structure was discovered as part of a larger modernization project for electrical power substations. Spanning more than 4,300 square feet, the abode is believed to date from the late Postclassic period (1200-1521 C.E.) and would have been situated on the border of two neighborhoods in the Aztec Empire’s capital city, Tenochtitlan. Along with the dwelling, archaeologists...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Auction#Art World#Art News#Frieze Art Fair#Derby Painting Donated#The Headlines Cha Ching#Sotheby#Angelica Villa#Christie
ARTnews

Thousands of Prehistoric Hunting Pits Unearthed Beneath Stonehenge

Click here to read the full article. Archaeologists have unearthed thousands of pits below Stonehenge that are believed to have been used by prehistoric hunters. Some of the pits are more than 10,000 years old. One was 13 feet wide and 6½ feet deep, making it the largest of its kind in northwest Europe, University of Birmingham and Ghent University researchers said. The entire site dates from between 8200 B.C. and 7800 B.C., revealing some of the earliest activity of hunter-gatherers around Stonehenge in the pit from the Mesolithic period, which followed the last Ice Age. At the time the largest known...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Iron Age Rock Art Discovered During Rescue Excavation Beneath House in Turkey

Click here to read the full article. Archaeologists have discovered rare rock art in an Iron Age subterranean complex, located underneath a house in Başbük, Turkey. The finding, reported Wednesday in the journal Antiquity, depicts a divine processional with eight deities across a 13-foot rock wall panel using a mix of cultural influences from the vast Assyrian Empire and local Syro-Anatolian deities. The discovery is the first known example of a Neo-Assyrian-period rock relief with Aramaic inscriptions; it contains the earliest-known regional attestation of Atargatis, the principal goddess of Syria. The site underwent a rescue excavation by archaeologists who dated the rock...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

The Best Professional-Quality Oil Paints for Working Artists

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. Oil paints truly run the gamut in terms of quality and price. The best of them consist of carefully sourced, top-quality pigments that are milled, typically by hand, into consistent batches of paint that aren’t boosted by a bunch of additives, whether fillers or extenders. Compare the results to student-grade paints, and the high pigment load and responsiveness are immediately evident. Professional-quality oils also have better longevity—crucial for any artist who intends for...
RECIPES
ARTnews

Cambodia Calls on U.K. Museums to Return Objects Allegedly Looted by Disgraced Dealer Douglas Latchford

Click here to read the full article. Cambodia is urging U.K. officials to investigate British institutions for possibly harboring stolen artifacts obtained by Douglas Latchford, the late British dealer who has been accused of looting Cambodian or Khmer artifacts. Earlier this week, Cambodia sent the British Museum and the Victoria & Albert Museum, both in London, a list of objects that Latchford may have looted, according to a report from the BBC. Cambodia said it believes that the British Museum owns 100 objects from the country that passed through Latchford’s hands and that the V&A owns 50. Representatives for the institutions both...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Netflix
ARTnews

The Best Watercolor Pads for Artists’ Painting Projects

Click here to read the full article. A good-quality pad of watercolor paper is just as important as the paint and brushes you use. Available in a range of fiber types, textures, and weights, these sheets can completely change the performance of your pigments. Watercolor paper really runs the gamut from cheap practice sheets to luxurious archival ones, and making a choice can often come down to price. But it’s important to remember that while an inferior product can save you money, it can also hold you back, preventing you from getting the results you’re capable of. Our picks below...
DESIGN
ARTnews

Record-Breaking ‘Marilyn’ Warhol Brings Christie’s Sale of Famed Ammann Collection to $318 M.

Click here to read the full article. Following the opening of New York Art Week that brought several fairs back to the city after pandemic-related delays, 36 works from the collection of the Zurich sibling art dealers Thomas and Doris Ammann brought in a total of $318 million at Christie’s New York on Monday evening. The grouping’s total fell squarely within its presale estimate, which valued the collection between $284 million and $420 million. Many of the works sold Monday night had been held in the Ammanns’ collection for nearly five decades. The late brother and sister founded Thomas Ammann Fine...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Second Auction of Storied Macklowe Collection Brings $246 M., For Record-High Total of $922 M.

Click here to read the full article. In one of the most widely anticipated auctions in the art market’s history, the second portion of the collection of divorcing New York real estate developers Harry and Linda Macklowe fetched a collective $246.1 million at Sotheby’s on Monday evening in New York. The night brought the vaunted Macklowe collection total to $922.2 million, making it the most valuable single-owner sale ever to be sold at auction and surpassing the total achieved for the Rockefeller collection sale at Christie’s in 2018, which made $832 million against an estimate of $500 million. The guaranteed group of...
REAL ESTATE
ARTnews

Warhol’s Bullet-Marred Portrait of Marilyn Monroe Sells for $195 M., a Record for the Pop Artist

Click here to read the full article. Andy Warhol’s 1964 silkscreen portrait of Marilyn Monroe, arguably one of the most recognizable images born of the last century, sold for a record-setting $195 million (including fees) at Christie’s New York on Monday evening. The result makes it the most expensive work by a 20th-century artist ever to be sold at auction. It sold to art dealer Larry Gagosian, who was bidding in the room. The painting, Shot Sage Blue Marilyn (1964), depicts a press photo from Monroe’s 1953 noir film Niagara. The image is one Warhol used repeatedly in his work until his death...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

ARTnews

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy