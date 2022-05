St. Louis Fed President James Bullard does not expect a recession in the U.S. this year or next unless there's a "really large shock" to the economy. "Recessions would have to come because there’s some really large shock and I can’t rule out that there would be some really big shock. Maybe there would be, but I am not seeing it near-term," Bullard said during an exclusive interview with FOX Business' Edward Lawrence on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Friday.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO