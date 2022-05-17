ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Woman files for protective order against Cavs’ Rajon Rondo

By The Associated Press
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Louisville woman has filed for an emergency protective order against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo and alleges the former Kentucky star brandished a gun and threatened her life.

The woman alleges Rondo “became enraged” last week and filed for the EPO on Friday in Jefferson County Family Court, news outlets reported. She says in the EPO that Rondo was playing video games with a child when she asked the child to finish separating his laundry so she could wash the family’s clothes.

When the child got up to do so, she said Rondo ripped the video game console out of the wall, went downstairs, smashed a teacup plate, knocked over several water bottles and began yelling and cursing. According to the EPO, Rondo then went outside and knocked over the trash cans, stomped on the landscaping lights and drove his car onto the lawn.

When the woman confronted Rondo, the EPO continued, he said, “You’re dead.” After briefly leaving the house, Rondo came back and beat on a window with a gun. The woman said in the EPO that the player was yelling at the kids, asking them why they were scared of him while he had a gun in his hand.

The woman called former interim Louisville Metro Police chief Yvette Gentry, who eventually arrived at the house. However, the woman said Rondo wouldn’t allow Gentry inside. The woman said she locked herself in the house with the kids, and Gentry eventually told her Rondo had left and she had his gun.

Two days after the alleged incident occurred, a judge granted the woman the protective order. The judge ordered Rondo not to communicate and to stay at least 500 feet away from her.

Rondo played 39 games last season between the Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. He has played with eight other NBA clubs, including the Boston Celtics from 2006-14 after being drafted 21st overall in 2006.

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

