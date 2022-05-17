ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Butte's Alley Rally begins again

By NBC Montana Staff
NBCMontana
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — The pandemic halted a popular waste drop off program in Butte, but it...

nbcmontana.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Missoula hosts walk for the Angelman Syndrome Foundation

MISSOULA, Mont. — People from across Montana joined to walk for Angelman Syndrome on Saturday. Walkers checked in at the Meadow Shelter at Fort Missoula Regional Park around 10 a.m. and began walking at 11 a.m. A DJ played music while walkers went around the track. Overall, the Angelman...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. considering resort tax in Lolo

Missoula County is considering a resort tax in the Lolo area. Officials think it could help offset the cost of infrastructure improvements, but the plan is still in the early stages. The Lolo community is facing some major infrastructure upgrades including improvements to their water system. To help pay for...
LOLO, MT
yourbigsky.com

Events happening in two historic Montana towns

Virginia City and Nevada City, located in southwest Montana, are two towns filled with historical monuments that take visitors back in time to the old west. The Montana Heritage Commission works to preserve all the rich history in these towns and host fun events throughout the summer. The Tourism Events...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

100th anniversary of Fort Harrison Veterans Hospital celebrated

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana VA will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Fort Harrison Veterans Hospital on Friday. Its history dates back to the founding of the Fort Harrison Army post. The original hospital, which still stands, was built in 1895. Today's events will honor veterans, healers and...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butte, MT
Government
City
Butte, MT
Local
Montana Society
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
Butte, MT
Society
NBCMontana

Republic Services offers bear-resistant trash cans

MISSOULA, Mont. — The number of bear encounters is growing in western Montana, but experts say one way to keep yourself and bears safe is using a bear-safe trash can. Republic Services just got a shipment of 500 Kodiak bear-resistant trash cans for anyone in their service area. The...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Local insect expert discusses the positive effect of No Mow May

MISSOULA, Mont. — If your lawn looks a little overgrown, it might not be such a bad thing. No Mow May is a conservation initiative sweeping the nation that's meant to save and protect pollinating insects. It creates a great excuse to let your lawn get a little shaggier...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

National Wildfire Awareness Month tips for homeowners

MISSOULA, Mont. — May is known as National Wildfire Awareness Month. Experts from the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety researched ways homeowners can reduce wildfire risk without breaking the bank. The Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety compiled the following tips:. 1. Create a home ignition...
NBCMontana

Car crashes into Missoula homes

MISSOULA, Mont. — A boy with special needs drove a vehicle off-road through a South Hills neighborhood crashing into homes and fences, according to the Missoula Police Department. Police responded to reports of a car crashing into several homes around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning. One of the homes hit...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alley Rally
NBCMontana

Lost Creek State Park opens Friday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lost Creek State Park opens for the season on Friday. The campground will also open, and runs first come, first served through October. The park, 12 miles north of Anaconda, has one hand pump for potable water, and visitors must pack out their own trash. There aren't a lot of site for longer camping vehicle.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,065 Cases, Four Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 276,192 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,065 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,242 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,469,655 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,439...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
XL Country 100.7

Really? Montana’s Most Historic Fast Food Joint Is Surprising

This argument could be one of the biggest debates we've ever had. The topic is near and dear to many Montanans throughout the state. Lovefood published a list of The Most Historic Fast Food Join in Every State, and for Montana, it's a surprising choice. The parameters for the list were established as a fast-food restaurant that has been in constant business since they opened and had to be over forty years old. Here in Montana, we have so many restaurants of that caliber, that's a tough choice to pick one.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Highway Patrol on Marijuana DUIs

Montanans are used to messages from law enforcement about drinking and driving, but KGVO News reached out to the Montana Highway Patrol on Thursday specifically about driving under the influence of marijuana. Now that recreational marijuana is legal, MHP Public Information Officer Sergeant Jay Nelson specifically addressed the subject of...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police search for missing man

MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing and endangered person advisory has been issued for 62-year-old Mark Vincent Hurst. Hurst is 5-foot-11 and weighs 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on May 12 and is believed to be driving a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Convertible...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missing teen found safe in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Police say a Missoula teen has been found safe. Amera Cannon was located just before 6 p.m. No additional information was immediately available.
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy