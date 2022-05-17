ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando’s price at the pump hits new record

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago
Another week, another gasoline price record broken in Orlando and the state of Florida as gas prices soar around the country, pushing nearly every state’s average above $4.

As of Tuesday, the average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Orlando is $4.50, according to AAA the Auto Club. The record is a 20-cent increase from Wednesday’s average price. Likewise, Florida also broke a record with its average of $4.50, trailing behind the national average of $4.52.

The Sunshine State’s cheapest gas can be found in Escambia County at $4.32, and its most expensive average was located in Palm Beach County at $4.64.

Nationally, most states have long since passed the $4 milestone; sans three: Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma, AAA records show.

Gas price increases are due to several factors, including manufacturers switching to a summer blend, however, the primary reason is due to the high cost of crude oil, now about $110 a barrel, AAA said.

“The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline during the lull between spring break and Memorial Day, which would normally help lower prices, is having no effect this year.”

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com

