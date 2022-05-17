Tucker Carlson Calls Dan Crenshaw 'Eye Patch McCain' Over Ukraine Support
The Fox News host mocked the Texas congressman while discussing his support for sending $40 billion in aid to...www.newsweek.com
The Fox News host mocked the Texas congressman while discussing his support for sending $40 billion in aid to...www.newsweek.com
Meanwhile Trump couldn't even beat the weakest opponent that the Dems had ever ran. He's a loser and the party needs to find a decent candidate in order to regain some respect from the voters.
is tuckems literally the only one that doesn't see what is happening in Ukraine??!! he complaining about the price of gas and supply shortages but he obviously doesn't have a clue what the people in Ukraine are dealing with!!!!
I want to see the video of them hitting each other with their purses with the Confederate flag design on them.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 23