Tucker Carlson Calls Dan Crenshaw 'Eye Patch McCain' Over Ukraine Support

By Gerrard Kaonga
 5 days ago
The Fox News host mocked the Texas congressman while discussing his support for sending $40 billion in aid to...

Small c conservative
5d ago

Meanwhile Trump couldn't even beat the weakest opponent that the Dems had ever ran. He's a loser and the party needs to find a decent candidate in order to regain some respect from the voters.

Lorri Day
5d ago

is tuckems literally the only one that doesn't see what is happening in Ukraine??!! he complaining about the price of gas and supply shortages but he obviously doesn't have a clue what the people in Ukraine are dealing with!!!!

da Spookster
5d ago

I want to see the video of them hitting each other with their purses with the Confederate flag design on them.

