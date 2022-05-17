ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

Stuart carjacking suspect arrested in Daytona Beach

By Cyndi
treasurecoast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStuart carjacking suspect arrested in Daytona Beach. Stuart, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Stuart Police have reported that a carjacking suspect was arrested in Daytona Beach. On March 20,...

www.treasurecoast.com

treasurecoast.com

PSLPD investigating crash on Gatlin Blvd

Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -Port St. Lucie Police are still investigating yesterday’s crash that occurred on SW Gatlin Blvd. involving a motorcycle and a motor vehicle. Preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of the motorcycle was traveling west on SW Gatlin Blvd approaching the intersection of SW Brighton...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Action News Jax

Two men check into hospital overnight following separate Jacksonville shootings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Only hours apart from each other, officers opened two investigations Tuesday night following separate shootings in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was first called out to Springfield in a neighborhood about three blocks from Main Street. While police were searching the scene, a report came in around 9:30 p.m. of a man arriving to a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
850wftl.com

West Palm Beach couple indicted after trying to set toddler on fire

A couple from West Palm Beach, Florida have been indicted on attempted murder charges after they tried to set a toddler on fire earlier this month. 28-year-old Jamie Avery and 25-year-old Lisbeth Collado who share a residence just north of Okeechobee Boulevard were charged with attempted aggravated murder, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree arson, second-degree attempted arson, and first-degree attempted assault during a court hearing.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Pandora & Sky

Pandora is a beautiful, 8-year-old, female who is patiently waiting for a home with our adoption partners at Animal Care Extraordinaire in Stuart. Pandora was transferred in from another shelter and has been waiting for a home for over 500 days between both shelters. We don’t understand why, as this adorable feline has the sweetest temperament! She loves to sunbathe against the windows and to get head rubs from her favorite humans. You can visit Pandora any day during business hours at 987 SE Monterey Rd, Stuart, FL 34994. Her adoption fee has been generously sponsored!
STUART, FL
leesburg-news.com

Texting driver jailed after heroin found under her seat

A Belleview woman was arrested on drug charges Tuesday night after being pulled over for texting while driving and having an altered temporary license tag. Christina Caridao Piedra, 39, of 7730 SE 110th St. Road, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, driving with a suspended license, and misuse of a temporary tag to avoid registering a vehicle.
LEESBURG, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

FCSO late night patrols lead to drug dealer arrests

Late-night patrols by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office this week have resulted in getting several drug dealers off the streets. It started Tuesday night, May 10, when a pair of dealers, who have been jailed a combined 25 times over the past 14 years, were involved in a traffic stop in Bunnell which led to multiple drug-related felony charges for each of them.
wqcs.org

1 Dead After Shooting in South Vero

Vero - Tuesday May 17, 2022: One person is dead following a shooting that happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night in a home along the 700 block of 5th Place SW in south Vero. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office reports that Multiple witnesses were in the home at...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Person killed after shooting in Indian River County

One person was killed after a shooting Monday night south of Vero Beach, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Investigators said the fatal shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the 700 block of Fifth Place Southwest. The sheriff's office said Tuesday morning that they are actively investigating...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Paola Miranda-Rosa: 5 months since Central Florida woman went missing

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Tuesday marks 5 months since Osceola County woman Paola Miranda-Rosa disappeared. Paola, 31, disappeared on Dec. 17, 2021, just before Christmas. "It’s hard to even focus on the fact that it’s the holiday season. I don’t even know what day it is right now," Andrea Miranda, Paola’s sister, said last year.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Suspect In Custody Following Shooting In Naranja

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have arrested the suspect in a shooting at a gas station in Naranja on Tuesday morning. Authorities said 26-year-old Alexander Gonzalez was taken into custody and is being charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle. Images from News Chopper 4 showed at least 9 police cruisers and a police motorcycle unit at the scene of the arrest. The arrest was made in the area of US 1 and 200th Street. No one was hurt during the incident.
NARANJA, FL
veronews.com

Deputies continue to investigate fatal Monday shooting

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Investigators were questioning a person following a Monday night shooting that left one dead, officials said. Sheriff’s officials said there was no immediate threat to the community after the incident. The identity of the victim was not publicly released Tuesday. The suspected shooter’s identity...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for attempted murder

Quentin Neatedrick Black, 22, was arrested today and charged with attempted first degree murder in the May 14 shooting of Louis Andrew Martin, Jr. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the corner of SW 67th Terrace and SW 4th Place at 5:40 p.m. on May 14 after receiving reports of gunshots and a person who had been shot. Deputies found Martin with several gunshots to his torso and immediately transported him to UF Health Shands with life-threatening wounds.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Community Policy