Stuart carjacking suspect arrested in Daytona Beach

Pandora is a beautiful, 8-year-old, female who is patiently waiting for a home with our adoption partners at Animal Care Extraordinaire in Stuart. Pandora was transferred in from another shelter and has been waiting for a home for over 500 days between both shelters. We don’t understand why, as this adorable feline has the sweetest temperament! She loves to sunbathe against the windows and to get head rubs from her favorite humans. You can visit Pandora any day during business hours at 987 SE Monterey Rd, Stuart, FL 34994. Her adoption fee has been generously sponsored!

STUART, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO