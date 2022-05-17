ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, TX

Lee County deputy hurt in shootout expected to make full recovery

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XyR3q_0fgp0t5l00

LEE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Lee County Sheriff’s deputy wounded in a shootout with a suspect last week is expected to make a complete recovery.

The sheriff’s office identified the deputy who was hurt as Criminal Investigations Lieutenant Jordan Mastronardi, saying he’s seen “significant improvement in his condition” since the May 10 shooting that took place in Dime Box.

ORIGINAL STORY: Lee County deputy shot; suspect killed had prior convictions

LCSO said on Monday, he was moved from the intensive care unit.

“We would like to thank the public for their prayers and support during this time to the Mastronardi family and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. We also thank GOD for HIS healing touch as HE answers prayers and brings forth a complete healing in each person who was affected by this event,” the Lee County Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media .

Sheriff Casey Goetz previously told KXAN Mastronardi has been with the sheriff’s office for about a decade.

On the night of the shooting, law enforcement tried to serve a warrant on Raul Vega Perez. Perez ran into a home, with a deputy and Texas Department of Public Safety trooper chasing him.

LCSO said Perez shot the deputy first, then the deputy and trooper returned fire. Perez was shot and killed during the shootout.

Perez’s original warrant was for failure to appear/sexual assault of a child. He also had prior convictions of rape and murder from the ’70s and ’80s out of Bexar County.

The Texas Rangers are still investigating the May 10 shootout.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

East Travis County crash leaves 1 dead, 4 injured Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A crash in southeast Travis County left one person dead and four injured early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Dee Gabriel Collins Road near McKinney Falls Parkway around 12:30 a.m. Two vehicles crashed head-on, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. One adult was declared dead on the scene. Four other people, including […]
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Rangers#The Lee#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Criminal Investigations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas driver dies after fiery crash involving dump truck

HOUSTON (KETK) – A Texas driver died after their vehicle crashed into a dump truck and caught on fire, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC. The wreck took place at 14100 Chrisman Road near Aldine Bender Road in Houston on Friday morning, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. A man was driving the vehicle that […]
HOUSTON, TX
KXAN

KXAN

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy