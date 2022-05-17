Lee County deputy hurt in shootout expected to make full recovery

LEE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Lee County Sheriff’s deputy wounded in a shootout with a suspect last week is expected to make a complete recovery.

The sheriff’s office identified the deputy who was hurt as Criminal Investigations Lieutenant Jordan Mastronardi, saying he’s seen “significant improvement in his condition” since the May 10 shooting that took place in Dime Box.

LCSO said on Monday, he was moved from the intensive care unit.

“We would like to thank the public for their prayers and support during this time to the Mastronardi family and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. We also thank GOD for HIS healing touch as HE answers prayers and brings forth a complete healing in each person who was affected by this event,” the Lee County Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media .

Sheriff Casey Goetz previously told KXAN Mastronardi has been with the sheriff’s office for about a decade.

On the night of the shooting, law enforcement tried to serve a warrant on Raul Vega Perez. Perez ran into a home, with a deputy and Texas Department of Public Safety trooper chasing him.

LCSO said Perez shot the deputy first, then the deputy and trooper returned fire. Perez was shot and killed during the shootout.

Perez’s original warrant was for failure to appear/sexual assault of a child. He also had prior convictions of rape and murder from the ’70s and ’80s out of Bexar County.

The Texas Rangers are still investigating the May 10 shootout.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.