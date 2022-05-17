Springfield milk depot puts donations on hold after KC milk bank closes

Nixa, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Chamber of Commerce estimates its Sucker Days Festival will raise thousands of dollars for churches and nonprofits. The festival’s main event Saturday featured professional wrestling. Sucker days has live music, food trucks, rides, and shopping from many local vendors. “The economic impact this...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Kum & Go convenience store in Springfield, Missouri was out of regular unleaded gasoline Friday evening. The Kum & Go on East Division Street and Packer Road (2963 E. Division St.) had signs posted on pumps that said, “Until further notice, we are out of unleaded/87 octane gas. Sorry for the […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield restaurant just brought a new server onboard, but it’s not a person. Archie’s Italian Eatery has a robot that helps deliver food. The owner, Archie Donoho, said the robot helps the servers out during a worker shortage. “They can stay in their section, take care of their guests, get everything […]
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — About 2:15 a.m. Saturday Barry County 911 were alerted to report of a commercial structure fire near Hwy 76 and MO-39, The K-Kabinet Shop. Central Crossing Fire responded with mutual aid support: Cassville Fire, Eagle Rock, Jenkins, and Northern Stone.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - School will be out next week, and with summer break right around the corner, city pools will be opening soon. In 2020 the pools had a shorter season due to the pandemic, which led to a lifeguard shortage in 2021. There are enough guards to patrol the decks this year, but the labor shortage has forced the park board to reduce pool hours.
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters believe a lightning strike started a fire, destroying a Barry County business on Saturday morning. Central Crossing Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the fire at a cabinet shop around 2:15 a.m. on State Highway 76 and State Highway 39. Firefighters said when they...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Two women from Springfield have pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge after participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building. Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer, both 34, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Their sentencing is...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say two people suffered injuries in a crash in Springfield on Friday. Officers responded to the Kansas Expressway and Mount Vernon crash around 9 a.m. Investigators say a vehicle t-boned another vehicle attempting to turn onto Mount Vernon. The impact forced one of the cars...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark, Mo. woman facing several charges for a crash killing Drury University student Mercedes Luna, appeared in a Greene County courtroom. Marjorie Dewitt, 55, of Ozark, Mo., waived her preliminary hearing on Thursday. She faces involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, and tampering with physical evidence.
JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - The Joplin Police Department asks for your help to locate a shooting suspect considered dangerous. Police say, Kenneth Jay Matthews, 46, died in the shooting on May 16 at a home on South Connor. Another victim suffered critical injuries. Police released surveillance video after the shooter...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are working to identify a man in connection to a stealing case. The theft happened last Wednesday, May 11 in the 3300 block of West Camelot which is just south of Sunshine Street and Moore Road. The victim told investigators she had left...
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Some Oklahoma high school graduates are vacationing in the Ozarks. The problem is they paid money to be in Orlando. But when they showed up at the Springfield airport, they discovered they had fallen victim to a scam. Those 40 students and chaperones have gotten over...
FORSYTH, Mo. – In an inflated economy, many places are closing their doors. In Forsyth, one woman has opened a restaurant, her dream for several years. It’s been a dream of Ebony Cook’s to own the Wagon Wheel restaurant in Forsyth. “My sister owned it like 20, 27 years ago, and I tried to lease […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drury University partnered with the city of Springfield to ensure its network is guarded against malicious hackers. The process is called a network penetration test, and it’s when an organization hires white hat hackers to break into their systems. This is the second year of...
Series of death threat texts foreshadow killing; suspect currently in Greene County Jail, in court May 18. An Aurora man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a man in Springfield. James Lee Young, 29, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Johnny Hipol, 30, of Springfield.
NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - A man riding a lawnmower suffered serious injuries after being struck by an SUV near Shell Knob. Troopers say the crash happened at State Highway 39 on Friday around 6 p.m. Investigators say the impact of the collision threw the man from the lawnmower.
Calling all bikers! Rev up those engines and rumble into summer while honoring the fallen this Memorial Day weekend!. One of the largest motorcycle rallies in the Midwest is happening in Buckhorn, Missouri, roughly 4 and a half hours from the tristate. The 33rd annual Mid American Freedom Rally is scheduled to begin at noon on May 27th at the Pulaski County Fort Wood Shrine Club grounds. The event will feature live bands, a bike show, contests, field events, and much more.
MARSHFIELD, Mo.– Many restaurants have been feeling the pressure of inflation, with rising costs, short supply and not enough help. JnL’s Restaurant in Marshfield is no exception— they’ve announced they’ll soon be closing. John Martin opened JnL’s over a year ago, and said he has been dealing with many of the same struggles plaguing small […]
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — With the expected overturn of Roe v. Wade, the pro-life organization Missouri Right To Life is expanding their influence, with a new chapter at Lake of the Ozarks. The first meeting of a lake area Missouri Right to Life (MRTL) Chapter was held Monday, May...
