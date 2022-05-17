ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield milk depot puts donations on hold after KC milk bank closes

KYTV
 5 days ago

KYTV

Nixa’s Sucker Days raises money for nonprofits and churches despite the rain

Nixa, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Chamber of Commerce estimates its Sucker Days Festival will raise thousands of dollars for churches and nonprofits. The festival’s main event Saturday featured professional wrestling. Sucker days has live music, food trucks, rides, and shopping from many local vendors. “The economic impact this...
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield restaurant finds unique solution to worker shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield restaurant just brought a new server onboard, but it’s not a person. Archie’s Italian Eatery has a robot that helps deliver food. The owner, Archie Donoho, said the robot helps the servers out during a worker shortage. “They can stay in their section, take care of their guests, get everything […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
City
Springfield, MO
County
Greene County, MO
KYTV

Park board to open all Springfield pools despite lifeguard shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - School will be out next week, and with summer break right around the corner, city pools will be opening soon. In 2020 the pools had a shorter season due to the pandemic, which led to a lifeguard shortage in 2021. There are enough guards to patrol the decks this year, but the labor shortage has forced the park board to reduce pool hours.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Lightning likely caused fire destroying business in Barry County

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters believe a lightning strike started a fire, destroying a Barry County business on Saturday morning. Central Crossing Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the fire at a cabinet shop around 2:15 a.m. on State Highway 76 and State Highway 39. Firefighters said when they...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

2 injured in crash in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say two people suffered injuries in a crash in Springfield on Friday. Officers responded to the Kansas Expressway and Mount Vernon crash around 9 a.m. Investigators say a vehicle t-boned another vehicle attempting to turn onto Mount Vernon. The impact forced one of the cars...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Woman accused in deadly crash killing Drury University student appears in court

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark, Mo. woman facing several charges for a crash killing Drury University student Mercedes Luna, appeared in a Greene County courtroom. Marjorie Dewitt, 55, of Ozark, Mo., waived her preliminary hearing on Thursday. She faces involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, and tampering with physical evidence.
OZARK, MO
ksgf.com

Ozark Woman In Court In Death Of Mercedes Luna

(KTTS News) — A woman from Ozark charged with causing the crash that killed a Drury University student has appeared in Greene County court. KY3 says Marjorie Dewitt, 55, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of Mercedes Luna. Authorities say...
OZARK, MO
NewsBreak
Milk
Lawrence County Record

Aurora’s Young accused of murder, burglary in Springfield

Series of death threat texts foreshadow killing; suspect currently in Greene County Jail, in court May 18. An Aurora man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a man in Springfield. James Lee Young, 29, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Johnny Hipol, 30, of Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
103GBF

One of Biggest Motorcycle Rallies in the Midwest Happening Memorial Day Weekend

Calling all bikers! Rev up those engines and rumble into summer while honoring the fallen this Memorial Day weekend!. One of the largest motorcycle rallies in the Midwest is happening in Buckhorn, Missouri, roughly 4 and a half hours from the tristate. The 33rd annual Mid American Freedom Rally is scheduled to begin at noon on May 27th at the Pulaski County Fort Wood Shrine Club grounds. The event will feature live bands, a bike show, contests, field events, and much more.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO

