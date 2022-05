FULTON – The Richard S. Shineman Foundation recently awarded Fulton Block Builders a matching $125,000 grant for its 2022 Block Challenge program. The Richard S. Shineman Foundation’s vision is to act as a “catalyst for change” to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County. Executive Director, Karen Goetz shared that the foundation’s board members are very encouraged by the increasing and unprecedented collaborations they see happening among groups like the Fulton Block Builders (FBB), in our community.

