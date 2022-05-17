ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita Springs, FL

Seagrass beds struggle to grow along Southwest Florida's coastline

By Lauren Petrelli
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UlvG1_0fgozlCm00

It was only a short boat ride to one of the many seagrass beds Dr. James Douglass and his team are monitoring from their Florida Gulf Coast Vester Field Station in Bonita Springs.

“We’re really not doing well with our seagrass recovery here," said Dr. Douglass.

Dr. Douglass found samples of seagrass at one bed in the South Estero Bay area.

He said that area of seagrass has been struggling to grow because it's in a high boat traffic area and it also sees a lot of pollution.

“So Tampa Bay aggressively reduced their nutrient pollution to get their Bay back.”

Dr. Douglass said they accomplished this by making investments in wastewater treatment and creating regulations on fertilizer.

While those projects took time to plan, he mentioned a few things we can start doing now to make a difference. For example, he said boaters can make an impact by making a few changes while out on the water.

“You need to make sure you’re not scaring the seagrass areas with your propeller. That means learning the water and staying out of the shallows where the seagrass is.”

He also said using less fertilizer and having more native plants around your home can cut back on pollution. Dr. Douglass stressed this isn’t just important to persevere our wildlife, but it’s also important for our local economy.

“There are all kinds of little shrimp and snails that live in the seagrass that provide fish food. And that’s of course, the fish we like to catch that are important for our economy and recreation.”

Comments / 1

Bill Simons
5d ago

my wife, Martha had a fertilizer ordinance passed in Bonita Springs when she was on city council but it is not promoted or enforced well.

Reply
4
Related
SCDNReports

Florida Vacationer Drowns While Paddle Boarding

Florida Vacationer Drowns While Paddle BoardingMGN. On May 18, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to Johns Pass in Madeira Beach after reports of four people struggling to swim. All four swimmers were about one hundred yards west of the swim buoys near Johns Pass.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Saharan dust arrives in South Florida with a thick haze

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The first large plume of Saharan dust made the journey of over 4,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean to South Florida, turning the sky a gray and dull. The cloud is made up of fine particles and sand from the deserts of Africa. Strong winds blow it high up into the atmosphere, where it is carried far west.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bonita Springs, FL
Lifestyle
City
Bonita Springs, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
WESH

Study finds Florida fish on drugs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A study out of South Florida has revealed many fish in the Sunshine State are on drugs. According to WPEC, dozens of pharmaceuticals have been found in fish blood and tissue. Scientists say the numbers are alarming. "We found pharmaceuticals everywhere and there was...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Water#Southwest Florida#Florida Gulf Coast#Economy
WINKNEWS.com

Heat, storms making life harsh for Collier County homeless people

The hot, rainy season is here, and homeless shelters in Southwest Florida need your help to care for people who are struggling right now. With the coming weekend’s temperatures expected to feel like they’re in the triple-digit range, our homeless population could face dehydration, sunburn, even heat exhaustion or stroke. St. Matthew’s House says donations of water bottles, sunscreen, hats and long sleeve shirts are crucial right now, because they will help many homeless people get through the hot temperatures and storms coming in the next several months.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX 4 WFTX

Early-morning storms increase crash potential in SWFL

A series of early-morning storms are rolling through Southwest Florida, and drivers need to be on-guard for slick roads. Several crashes have already been reported as of 5:30 a.m. throughout Lee County. While the heavy rains have not explicitly been named as a cause of these crashes, they are contributing to poor visibility at times as they roll through.
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

When you disturb nature, be prepared for a load of crap

Note: Capt. Kirk is on leave for a while. Meanwhile, enjoy this classic from 2018. This is the time of year for all of nature to be renewed with a new generation. Birds are hatching, animals are being weaned and sea creatures are being born and hatched. For those of...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Water quality issues in Fort Myers community

Jennifer Hayes, a McGregor Reserve resident in Fort Myers, took one look at the water and knew it didn’t look right. “I tried to cook my daughter pasta and filled up the pot. And I noticed the rusty water right away,” Hayes says. “There’s no way I’m cooking with this.”
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy