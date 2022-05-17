ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Two-vehicle crash in Morgan County kills one, injures three

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 5 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports MORGAN COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash claimed a Hartselle woman’s life on Monday, May 16, at approximately 12:50 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Ashley Dawn Ledlow, 39, was...

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Trussville Tribune

Texas man killed in Marion County crash

From The Tribune staff reports MARION COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Odessa, Texas, man on Saturday, May 21, at approximately 3 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Lance R. Detweiler, 41, was fatally injured when the 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer that he was driving left the roadway and […]
MARION COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

At Least One Airlifted from Vehicle Crash Friday in Lawrence County

AT LEAST ONE PERSON WAS AIRLIFTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON FROM A MULTI VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AROUND 3:30 IN THE AREA OF 2205 EAST GAINES STREET NEAR THE INTERNATIONAL DRIVE INTERSECTION. MULTIPLE INJURIES WERE REPORTED AND EAST GAINES WAS CLOSED FOR SOME TIME WHILE CREWS WERE ON SCENE. THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

4 injured in Madison County wreck after hitting utility pole

Four people, including two children were hurt in a wreck in Madison County on Saturday afternoon, according to HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster. It happened just after one on Old Highway 431 South between New Hope and Owens Cross Roads near Carpenter Rd. Owens Cross Roads Police say a pickup truck...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, AL
Morgan County, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Hartselle, AL
Hartselle, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Sumiton, AL
City
Cullman, AL
Morgan County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
The Cullman Tribune

Motorcycle crash south of Dodge City results in fatality

DODGE CITY, Ala. – A two-vehicle crash at approximately 6:10 a.m. on Friday, May 20, has claimed the life of a Remlap man. Dustin Chase Nix, 20, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was operating crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by Joselin F. Pulliam, 24, of Bremen. Nix was pronounced deceased at the scene. Pulliam was not injured. The crash occurred on Alabama 91 near the six-mile marker, approximately 14 miles south of Dodge City. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
DODGE CITY, AL
WAFF

Remlap man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 91 in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A 20-year-old Remlap man was killed in a crash on Highway 91 on Friday morning. According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, Dustin Chase Nix was on a motorcycle when the crash occurred with a passenger vehicle on the morning of May 20. The original crash alert located the scene just west of Arkadelphia on Highway 91.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in Cullman County crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in a wreck Friday morning outside Dodge City in Cullman County. Dustin Nix, 20, of Remlap was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he collided head-on with a Toyota Corolla after the motorcycle crossed the center line at approximately 6:10 a.m. Friday. The driver of the […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Arrest Made in Fatal Piedmont Crash

Piedmont, AL – As an update to our original article the Piedmont Police Department has released the following update: On May 20, 2022 at approximately 4:46pm the Piedmont Police Department was dispatched to a vehicle crash involving a white F250 Super duty truck hitting a vehicle, pedestrian on a bicycle, and then crashed into Noble Bank […]
PIEDMONT, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Tribune#Alea#Kia#Highway Patrol Division
The Trussville Tribune

Single-vehicle crash claims life of Leeds man

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — A single-vehicle crash claimed a Leeds man’s life on Friday, May 20, at 1:42 p.m. According to the Leeds Police Department (LPD), 46-year-old Curtis Cummings was killed when his vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment and tree. The crash occurred on Dunant Road near Walnut Street […]
LEEDS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
The Trussville Tribune

Authorities investigates death of Shelby County Jail inmate

From The Tribune staff reports SHELBY COUNTY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Shelby County Jail inmate on Saturday, May 21, at approximately 9:45 p.m. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Kathy Burcham, 52, of Sterrett, was found by jail deputies “in obvious medical distress” while conducting regular […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One person flown to hospital after crash

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department announced that a car wreck on Alabama 67 near County Club Rd. has caused temporary closures of northbound lanes. According to the Decatur Police Department, a helicopter is flying one of the drivers to a nearby hospital for treatment. The Decatur Police...
DECATUR, AL
The Trussville Tribune

One killed in fatal Limestone County crash

From The Tribune staff reports LIMESTONE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Madison man on Tuesday, May 17, at approximately 1:38 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Clifford E. Lewis, 64, was fatally injured when the 1997 Ford F150 that he was driving left the roadway and overturned. […]
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One last hoorah in the 90s before a break

The six-week recruitment campaign kicked off Friday. The two offenders then stole a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500, 2011 Dodge Ram 3500, 16′ Double Axle Lone Wolf Trailer and two Toro Zero Turn Mowers. Hartselle defeats Pelham to win State Championship. Updated: 15 hours ago. Hartselle won game two 10-2...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

One person injured in Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person has been injured following a shooting that occurred in Huntsville on Friday morning. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at 7th Avenue and 3rd Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a vehicle they believed was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

$100,000 worth of property stolen from Athens

The six-week recruitment campaign kicked off Friday. Hartselle won game two 10-2 to pull off the two-game sweep of Pelham. TVA customers not expected to see as high an increase in energy costs. Updated: 9 hours ago. Scott Brooks with the Tennessee Valley Authority talked about what customers can expect...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Emergency officials extinguish vehicle fire on Hwy 67 in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency officials are on the scene of a vehicle fire in Somerville on Friday morning. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, fire crews were needed to extinguish a passenger vehicle in flames. Drivers in the area can expect delays. No further information is available.
SOMERVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy