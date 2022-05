John Resek was promoted deputy chief of police in the city of Beachwood and was sworn in May 19, according to a news release. Resek has served the city for 21 years, most recently as lieutenant. During his career in Beachwood, he has worked on narcotic cases, run the traffic bureau and served as a court liaison, according to the release.

BEACHWOOD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO