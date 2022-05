SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Sheriff's Office hosted a shooting contest to engage with the community and raise money to support Georgia youth homes. The "Shooting with the Sheriff" event consisted of five different stages, and Chatham County officials said over 100 people participated. The competition was split into several divisions, and the winner chose from an extensive prize table of items donated by sponsors throughout the county.

